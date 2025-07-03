The singer has just released her new album and is now being honored on the "Walk of Fame". Bild: Evan Agostini/Invision/dpa

As a little girl, she used to take nightly walks on the legendary boulevard. Now she is to receive a star there herself. In addition to Miley Cyrus, stars have been announced for other megastars.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Miley Cyrus receives a star on the "Walk of Fame" in Los Angeles.

Stars from show business in particular are honored on the famous walkway in the film metropolis.

Actors Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore also receive a plaque.

Cyrus is proud: the award feels like a dream, she said. Show more

What do Miley Cyrus, Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore have in common? They can all look forward to a star on the famous "Walk of Fame" in Los Angeles. Actors Rami Malek, Emily Blunt, Marion Cotillard and Rachel McAdams as well as former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal and other stars are also to be immortalized on the famous sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard, as those responsible announced on Instagram.

Cyrus was proud. "When I first came to L.A. from Nashville as a little girl, my family lived in a hotel on Hollywood Boulevard and I would take nightly walks with my dad," the 32-year-old wrote on the platform X. "Now to be immortalized on this legendary boulevard, surrounded by the icons that inspired me, feels like a dream."

Cyrus' painful experience with the "Walk of Fame"

Just recently, the singer told the late-night show "Jimmy Kimmel Live" that she had picked up a knee infection while rolling on the famous boulevard. For the accompanying film of her album "Something Beautiful", on which one song is called "Walk of Fame", she had rolled over the sidewalk.

Demi Moore (62) was recently nominated for an Oscar for her role in the horror film "The Substance" - a movie about a mysterious rejuvenation serum with unpredictable effects on the body. However, the film prize was won by another actress. Timothée Chalamet (29), who played the musician Bob Dylan in "Like A Complete Unknown", also missed out at the Oscars last March.

Dates for the tributes on the famous sidewalk were initially unknown. According to the organizers, the stars have up to two years after their nomination to plan a ceremony. Stars, mainly from show business, have been honored on the "Walk of Fame" since 1960. The plaques are embedded in a stretch of sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard, which runs right through the center of Hollywood. There are around 2,700 stars on the Walk of Fame.