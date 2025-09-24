Is the end of Miley Cyrus ' career looming much sooner than expected?
The US singer has been in the spotlight since she was a child, starting out in the Disney series "Hannah Montana" and then conquering the music world with songs such as "Wrecking Ball".
Now, however, the 32-year-old has declared that she is increasingly thinking about drawing a line under her career.
Cyrus entered show business at the age of eleven
It is already known that Miley Cyrus no longer enjoys going on tour. In an interview with Pamela Anderson for the "CR Fashion Book", she now reveals that she is not afraid of ending her career.
She recapitulates that she entered the entertainment industry at the age of eleven and has been working there ever since without interruption. "I made a decision back then and never questioned it," says Cyrus.
According toMiley Cyrus, she has been living sober for five years and enjoys simple activities such as gardening alongside her music. "When we share so much of ourselves, personal moments like this are important," says the singer.
For example, she scattered seeds on a hill during a tour and was surprised when she returned to find numerous flowers had sprouted there.
For Miley Cyrus, it's moments like these that make her forget her life in the spotlight.