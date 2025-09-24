Singer Miley Cyrus isn't afraid of leaving the spotlight. Image: sda

Miley Cyrus has surprisingly spoken about a possible career end in an interview. The singer doesn't seem to be afraid of stepping back from the spotlight. Her fans are now worried.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an emotional conversation with actress Pamela Anderson, singer Miley Cyrus looks back on her career.

According to the 32-year-old, she "jumped on a bandwagon as a teenager and never got off".

Cyrus is currently considering whether music is still what she really wants - and emphasizes that she would be "ready to let go" should the moment come. Show more

Is the end of Miley Cyrus ' career looming much sooner than expected?

The US singer has been in the spotlight since she was a child, starting out in the Disney series "Hannah Montana" and then conquering the music world with songs such as "Wrecking Ball".

Now, however, the 32-year-old has declared that she is increasingly thinking about drawing a line under her career.

Cyrus entered show business at the age of eleven

It is already known that Miley Cyrus no longer enjoys going on tour. In an interview with Pamela Anderson for the "CR Fashion Book", she now reveals that she is not afraid of ending her career.

She recapitulates that she entered the entertainment industry at the age of eleven and has been working there ever since without interruption. "I made a decision back then and never questioned it," says Cyrus.

In recent years, however, she has begun to question the path she took and whether it is still the right one. "So far the answer has been 'yes', but I'm not afraid of the day when it might be 'no'."

Miley Cyrus hasn't drunk alcohol for five years

Statements that worry many fans. Numerous users on the X platform hope that Miley Cyrus will remain true to her career for a long time to come.

"Please tell us you want to sing forever. We need you, Miley!" writes one user and another says: "You give me stress vibes, never leave us."

According toMiley Cyrus, she has been living sober for five years and enjoys simple activities such as gardening alongside her music. "When we share so much of ourselves, personal moments like this are important," says the singer.

For example, she scattered seeds on a hill during a tour and was surprised when she returned to find numerous flowers had sprouted there.

For Miley Cyrus, it's moments like these that make her forget her life in the spotlight.

