After warming up with the first semi-final, the second ESC semi-final continues today. A hot Australian raves about the "Milkshake Man", a latex-obsessed Finnish woman takes to the stage. And the Israeli performer expects boos.

After the warm-up of the first semi-final, the second semi-final will take place on May 15, 2025.

16 countries will compete against each other - and once again the acts will offer a colorful kaleidoscope of music. In the second round, JJ from Austria is the favorite with "Wasted Love".

Yuval Raphael from Israel is expecting boos from the audience for her performance of "New Day Will Rise".

The event will be hosted by Hazel Brugger and Sandra Studer, while Mélanie Freymond and Sven Epiney will present the supporting program in the "Arena plus". You can watch it from 9 pm on SRF1 - have fun!

Are you still recovering from the fireworks of the first ESC semi-final? Nope - now it's on to the next round - and it's a tough one too.

Who will make it to the Grand Final?

Which countries will have which starting number? 👇 Australia: Go-Jo with "Milkshake Man"

Montenegro: Nina Žižić with "Dobrodošli"

Ireland: Emmy with "Laika Party"

Latvia: Tautumeitas with "Bur man laimi"

Armenia: Parg "Survivor"

Austria: JJ "Wasted Love"

Greece: Klavdia "Asteromata"

Lithuania: Katarsis "Tavo Akys"

Malta: Miriana Conte "Serving"

Georgia: Mariam Shengelia "Freedom"

Denmark: Sissal "Hallucination"

Czech Republic: Adonxs "Kiss Kiss Goodbye"

Luxembourg: Laura Thorn "Poupée de cire, poupée de son"

Israel: Yuval Raphael "New Day Will Rise"

Serbia: Princ "Mila"

Finland: Erika Vikman "I'm coming" Show more

Australian Go-Jo raves about the "Milkshake Man" - starting number 1

Ohlala, what a start - Aussie Go-Jo is completely smitten with his "Milkshake Man".

Go-Jo's real name is Marty Zambotto (29). He grew up in a small village in Western Australia. His home? A special one, of course. Go-Jo's home is made from recycled materials, he has no water supply and no telephone.

Back to nature, so to speak. The nearest big city is around 300 kilometers away and is called Perth. During his school years, he felt like an outsider until he received a guitar at the age of 13 - it was love at first sight. With his song, he wants to encourage people to "be the loudest and proudest version of themselves." The spectacular ESC stage is the perfect place for this.

Counter-tenor JJ is also considered a hot favorite with "Wasted Love" - starting number 6

Johannes Pietsch, alias JJ, also has an eventful life story. The 23-year-old grew up in Dubai, where his parents work. He attended the international school there until he moved to Vienna at the age of 15.

JJ and Vienna - a perfect match. In 2021, he makes it to the final of "Starmania", where he is among the top 16. He then studies solo singing at the Music and Arts Private University of the City of Vienna. He appears as a singer at the Vienna State Opera, where he performs as a boy in Mozart's "Magic Flute". He trains his singing for three hours a day.

So JJ is ready for the big stage and is considered one of the favorites.

Scandal 1: Malta

The Maltese ESC entry caused a lot of discussion in the run-up to the competition: the EBU demanded that the lyrics be changed at short notice because of a word that could be interpreted as an obscenity in English. The word Kant means to sing in Maltese, but sounds offensive in English. Miriana Conte had to adapt the lyrics.

Israeli singer Yuval Raphael sings about her trauma - start number 14

Yuval Raphael sings "New Day Will Rise" for Israel. The winner of a casting show survived the Hamas massacre at the Nova music festival in 2023. She will therefore be singing the song "New Day Will Rise" at the ESC.

The ESC in Basel is highly politically charged, reports "bazonline". The reason? Israel's participation in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Pro-Palestinian activists demonstrated against Israel's participation in Malmö in 2024, creating a difficult security situation on site.

Four unauthorized protests have also been announced for 2025. The Basel police refrain from banning demonstrations during the Eurovision Song Contest.

Noa Kirel wants to tell the story of her country and her strength at the ESC. Raphael alias Noa expects booing - but she wants to show attitude, not pity

Scandal 2: Finland

The Finnish ESC entry caused red heads. In an interview with the Swedish tabloid "Expressen", singer Erika Vikman explained that her performance had been criticized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). The performance was perceived as too sexualized, which is why changes were necessary.

