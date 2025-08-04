Fabrice Morvan from Milli Vanilli performed live in Ostermundigen BE on August 1 - without playback. 35 years after the biggest cheating scandal in pop history, he showed that he can sing after all.

Beforehand, ORF showed a documentary about the legendary scandal.

In the 1990s, it was revealed that Milli Vanilli had not sung their hits themselves. Show more

On the national holiday, a festival with music from the 90s and 2000s took place at the outdoor pool in the Bernese suburb of Ostermundigen. The organizers surprised with a top-class line-up: in addition to Dante Thomas and Rednex, Fabrice Morvan, the singer of the 90s pop duo Milli Vanilli, was also on the program.

Milli Vanilli's performance was eagerly awaited, as the scandal surrounding the duo still haunts the pop world to this day.

Shortly beforehand, ORF 1 showed a documentary about Milli Vanilli as part of the "Summer of Music" series. The program shed light on the story of Fabrice Morvan and Robert Pilatus, who enjoyed great success at the end of the 1980s with songs such as "Girl You Know It's True". Streaming services also showed the documentary.

Milli Vanilli did not sing her hits herself

The low point of their career was a performance in 1990, when it was discovered that they had not sung their hits themselves (see video). The playback deception led to one of the biggest scandals in the music industry. They were stripped of the Grammy for "Best New Artist" - an unprecedented event to this day.

This made it all the more interesting to see Fabrice Morvan live on stage. The 59-year-old sang for around half an hour in Ostermundigen - his own songs, but also the Milli Vanilli classics "Girl You Know It's True" and "Blame It On the Rain". Morvan also covered songs such as "Maniac".

Fab Morvan dedicated his performance to the late Rob Pilatus

He interacted with the 2,000 or so visitors on the Badiwiese and sang visibly without playback, but with a backing singer and band. Video footage from blue News shows: Morvan sings live - and hits the notes.

But the performance was also characterized by nervousness. The presenter had to announce the artist several times before Fabrice Morvan finally dared to take to the stage after several minutes. He seemed shy and reserved at first, but as the show progressed, he found more and more of a connection with the audience.

By the time Morvan addressed the crowd, the ice was broken. He called for a positive attitude and reminded the audience how much this performance meant to him: "I'm also standing here for my brother."

He was referring to Rob Pilatus, the second singer of Milli Vanilli. Pilatus fell seriously ill after the playback scandal, struggled with addiction problems and died of heart failure in 1998 at the age of 33 as a result of an overdose of alcohol and drugs.

