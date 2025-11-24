Beatrice Egli with Giovanni Zarrella in the ZDF show of the same name. ZDF/Sascha Baumann

Embarrassing scene in the "Giovanni Zarrella Show": The host asks Beatrice Egli about her grandparents - apparently unaware that they have already passed away.

Beatrice Egli presents "Herzstapfen", an emotional, personal song that she dedicates to her parents and grandparents.

In addition to Egli's performance, there were also technical glitches, including with the Ehrlich Brothers, which further impaired the live show. Show more

At the weekend, Giovanni Zarrella will be reporting live from the Offenburg trade fair - and will once again be gathering the pop elite on ZDF under the motto "Wir sagen Dankeschön".

Giovanni Zarrella brings Michelle, Ben Zucker, Nino de Angelo, Unheilig and Beatrice Egli on stage. But after Egli's goosebump-inducing performance, the presenter causes a rather unpleasant moment with a thoughtless question.

Beatrice Egli performed her new and calm song "Herzstapfen". She had respect for it, she said after the performance.

"Herzstapfen" is the name of Beatrice Egli 's new - quiet - song. The pop singer usually creates a good atmosphere with fast party songs, but this time she shows a quieter, more personal side.

This also inspired respect in her, as she explains after the performance: "You listen much more closely to quiet sounds. I sang a very personal song on a Saturday evening show - that takes courage," she says to Giovanni Zarrella.

The song is dedicated to her parents and grandparents. Many people can no longer experience such moments because they are no longer there, explains Egli. "Nevertheless, they live on in you, in your heart and in your values." "Herzstapfen" was created for all these people.

Zarrella makes a faux pas with song about Egli's grandparents

"Wow, Beatrice. How beautiful," says Giovanni Zarrella, visibly moved after the goosebump-inducing performance. To reinforce the emotional mood, pictures of Egli's grandparents are shown. Then the presenter asks: "Beautiful couple. Are they with us? Are they watching today?"

Egli reacts uncertainly: "No... unfortunately they're no longer there. But I think they're watching from above." Her grandparents died in 2022.

Beatrice Egli sang the song "Herzstapfen" on the "Zarrella Show". ZDF/Sascha Baumann

The pop singer tries to salvage the situation and talks about how she overcame the grief for her grandparents. She said she allowed herself to grieve and let her feelings show. "The deceased remain in the hearts of their loved ones," she says.

Giovanni Zarrella and his guests will probably remember this show.

