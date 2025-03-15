Whether Lys Assia only won in 1956 because Switzerland was allowed to use two Liechtenstein votes will never be clarified. What is clear, however, is that the second ESC in Lausanne in 1989 was boring as hell. What will the third one be like?

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you Who invented it? - In 1956, the first European Song Contest, which at the time was still called the "Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson Européenne", was held in Switzerland.

The fact that Lys Assia, a Swiss performer of all people, won right away is still the subject of speculation today.

It was not until 1988 that Switzerland made it onto the winners' podium again: with Céline Dion as the singer mercenary.

The following ESC in Lausanne in 1989 turned out to be a disaster for Switzerland. Show more

The Eurovision Song Contest and Switzerland have an ambivalent history.

Now, after 36 years, the music spectacle is returning to its place of origin in Switzerland, but not to Lausanne as in 1989, but to Basel in the border triangle.

Did everything go according to plan at the ESC in Locarno?

blue News takes this as an opportunity to remind you of the most bizarre events and funniest anecdotes about the ESC and Switzerland. And we bet that one or two of them will be completely new to you.

Or would you have known that there are still rumors today that not everything went according to plan during the voting for the first song contest in Lugano?

More videos from the department