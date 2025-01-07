Accuses Luca Hänni of copying from him for his hit "Love Me Better": Semih Yavsaner, better known as Müslüm. KEYSTONE/Peter Klaunzer

Musician Müslüm accuses Luca Hänni of having taken the chorus of his song "Love Me Better" from one of his songs. He doesn't want a direct confrontation because, according to Müslüm, there is nothing to gain.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In an Instagram post, Müslüm complains that Luca Hänni copied the chorus of his song "Love Me Better" from one of his songs.

The resemblance is indeed strong. The singing comedian's daughter said: "Daddy, that's your song."

Müslüm told the "Berner Zeitung" that he didn't confront Hänni directly because: "There's nothing to get anyway." Show more

Singing comedian Müslüm (45), whose real name is Semih Yavsaner, has accused Luca Hänni (30) on Instagram of copying the chorus of his song "Love Me Better" from his song "Müsteriüm" from 2023.

In a video, Müslüm asks his followers to listen carefully as he compares the choruses of the two songs. The similarity is indeed great, as both the harmony sequence and the melody sound almost identical.

Under his Instagram post, Müslüm writes: "Scandal" - and puts the hashtag "geschtohle" behind it. His fans are certain that it is a "copy paste", as one follower comments.

Müslüm explained to the Berner Zeitung that the first two lines of the chorus were clearly "borrowed" from his song. Nevertheless, he did not contact Luca Hänni directly. Müslüm says: "There's nothing to get anyway." Instead, he wants to initiate a discussion about the value of music and the importance of authorship.

Müslüm's daughter: "Daddy, this is your song"

The song "Love Me Better" by Luca Hänni has already been streamed around 900,000 times on Spotify and viewed a further 400,000 times on YouTube. Müslüm criticizes in the "Berner Zeitung" that his own song with the similar refrain was never played on the radio, "while the two Hänni lines led to weeks of top placements in the charts".

Interestingly, it was Müslüm's seven-year-old daughter who confirmed the similarity between the two songs, as reported by the "Berner Zeitung". When he played the song at home, his daughter remarked: "Daddy, that's your song."

Luca Hänni has not yet commented on the allegations.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

