Rapper PnB Rock from Philadelphia at the Firefly Music Festival 2018. The US-American was shot dead in a restaurant in Los Angeles in 2022 at the age of 30. Keystone

US rapper PnB Rock was sitting in a restaurant in Los Angeles eating waffles with his girlfriend in September 2022 when he was attacked and shot dead. One of the perpetrators will be imprisoned for decades.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to at least 31 years in prison in California after being found guilty of the murder and robbery of rapper PnB Rock.

The man had incited his 17-year-old son to carry out the fatal robbery of the US rapper, during which PnB Rock was shot dead in a restaurant.

The trial of the teenager who carried out the crime is still pending while his mental state is being investigated. Show more

Just over two years after the fatal robbery of US rapper PnB Rock ("Selfish"), a man in the US state of California has been sentenced to many years in prison.

The 42-year-old must spend at least 31 years behind bars, as US media reported after the sentence was announced.

According to the public prosecutor's office in Los Angeles, the man was found guilty of murder and robbery by a jury in August.

PnB Rock was robbed and fatally shot in a restaurant

PnB Rock was accompanied by his girlfriend to a restaurant in Los Angeles in September 2022.

There, the 30-year-old musician was robbed and shot. A masked gunman had threatened the victim with a gun, demanded jewelry and other items and fired several shots. The perpetrator then fled in a vehicle waiting outside the restaurant.

According to the indictment, the man who has now been sentenced to long imprisonment incited his then 17-year-old son to commit the robbery. The teenager is said to have carried out the crime. The father had planned the robbery and was also at the wheel of the getaway car, argued the public prosecutor. The man's lawyer countered that his son had acted on his own initiative. The 42-year-old had not even been at the scene of the crime.

The teenager was also charged with murder, but the trial has not yet taken place. His mental state is still being investigated, according to reports.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Allen, became famous for songs such as "Fleek" and "Selfish". Pop superstar Ed Sheeran recorded his single "Cross Me" together with PnB Rock and Chance the Rapper.

