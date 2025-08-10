"The pulse of a person knows no religion. It's just there - like music": Giora Feidman, clarinettist and instrumental soloist of klezmer music. The portrait was taken on July 21, 2025 in Zurich. KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally

Giora Feidman played for Spielberg and in ghetto musicals, but today he wants more: music as a spiritual protest. In Zurich, the clarinettist spoke about peace, God and Swiss chocolate.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Klezmer legend Giora Feidman sees music as a universal, spiritual language that connects people and gives them hope.

With the "Revolution of Love" project, he and Iranian composer Majid Montazer are calling for more compassion and peace.

Maestro Giora Feidman will be touring various Swiss cities with the "Revolution of Love" in October 2025. You can find information about the tour here Show more

Maestro Feidman, how do you manage to stay positive in such a complex and often warlike world?

For me, music is not an art form - it is a divine language. Music knows no religion, but it is one itself. It connects people on a deeper level. I play today because I believe in a better world. And music can make it possible.

You live in Tel Aviv and Hamburg. Where do you feel at home?

This planet is my home. Whether I'm in Japan, Rio or Switzerland - it doesn't matter, I play the same music everywhere. Because it doesn't need a translator. Music is universal. And you know what?

Yes?

I especially like playing in Switzerland, I really love it. And the chocolate is incredible (blinks his eyes).

«I believe God sent me to bring the message of peace to the world with my clarinet» Giora Feidman Clarinetist legend

When you look back on your rich life - what is your greatest wish?

My only wish is to live in peace. In the music, with people, with the audience. Every breath is a message from God. And I want us to live more with our hearts again - not just with our heads.

And what would you like to pass on to younger generations?

Be servants of society. My father taught me that. Success is nothing without responsibility. The world doesn't change through talk, but through action - through love. I would like us to educate children not only to achieve, but to be more human.

You talk a lot about spirituality. Is this your driving force?

For me, religion is the education of the soul. I am Jewish, but I also feel connected to Islam and Christianity. A person's pulse doesn't have a religion. It's just there - like music. I have many Palestinian friends. It's not about origin. It's about the heart.

Klezmer legend Giora Feidman Giora Feidman was born in Argentina in 1936 to Jewish immigrants. He is one of the most famous klezmer musicians in the world. He celebrated his first successes in the 1970s as a solo clarinettist in New York before conquering Central Europe from 1984. He became known for the musical Ghetto as well as film music for Jenseits der Stille, Comedian Harmonists and the Hollywood blockbuster "Schindler's List". His first German LP "Viva el Klezmer" was released in 1985; since then he has released over 40 albums. He has received several awards for his artistic work and his services to reconciliation between Jews and Germans, including the Echo Klassik and the Order of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany. He lives in Tel Aviv and Germany. Show more

Your latest project is called "Revolution of Love". So it's about love?

Yes, together with my friend, the Iranian composer and Muslim Majid Montazer, we have created a musical manifesto. A revolution of love - as a peaceful protest. We say to the audience: 'You are not just a spectator, you are part of this movement'. If even 10% see the world differently afterwards, then we will have achieved something great.

What can your fans expect from your concerts in Switzerland?

They should listen with their hearts. Our music doesn't aim to please, it aims to touch. I've been on stage for 75 years. I have learned that every note can be a spark of hope. And people feel that. It's not an illusion, it's real. That is my life.

You were seriously ill - and yet you carried on playing. How did you manage that?

Music is my medicine. I was in hospital and the head doctor said: "Let him play - it will cure him." And he was right. The clarinet is my elixir of life. I believe God sent me to carry the message of peace into the world with my clarinet.

More videos from this section