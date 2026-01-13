Yeison Jiménez has died in a plane crash. He was 34 years old. Instagram

The Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez, known for his rousing performances, has died in a plane crash at the age of 34. Members of his team were also among the victims.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez has died in a plane crash in Colombia at the age of 34.

The accident occurred shortly after the take-off of a small plane in which all six occupants died, including Jiménez's manager and photographer.

Jiménez was considered one of the country's best-known musicians and recently filled large stadiums. Show more

Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez has died in a plane crash in Colombia. This was confirmed by his team on the musician's official Instagram account. Jiménez had only recently given concerts. He was 34 years old.

According to reports in the US magazine "People", Jiménez was on his way to Medellín in a Piper PA-31-325 small plane on Saturday, January 10. The accident occurred shortly after take-off, killing all six occupants, including the captain Fernando Torres.

In addition to Jiménez, the victims also included his manager and his personal photographer. The group was on its way to a planned performance by the singer. The cause of the crash is still unclear and the investigation is ongoing.

An emotional post was published on Instagram: "Today we say goodbye not only to an artist, but also to a son, a brother, a friend, a person full of dreams and courage who has made his story a source of hope for thousands."

Jiménez filled large stadiums

Yeison Jiménez was one of Colombia's best-known artists. In 2024, he filled the Movistar Arena in Bogotá three times, and in 2025 he performed at El Campín Stadium in the Colombian capital.

The news of his death triggered numerous reactions on social media. Many people expressed their grief. One user wrote: "Rest in peace. I can't absorb this news yet." Another comment read: "You leave behind devastated hearts. Much strength to the family."

