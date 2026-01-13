Colombian singer Yeison Jiménez has died in a plane crash in Colombia. This was confirmed by his team on the musician's official Instagram account. Jiménez had only recently given concerts. He was 34 years old.
According to reports in the US magazine "People", Jiménez was on his way to Medellín in a Piper PA-31-325 small plane on Saturday, January 10. The accident occurred shortly after take-off, killing all six occupants, including the captain Fernando Torres.
In addition to Jiménez, the victims also included his manager and his personal photographer. The group was on its way to a planned performance by the singer. The cause of the crash is still unclear and the investigation is ongoing.
An emotional post was published on Instagram: "Today we say goodbye not only to an artist, but also to a son, a brother, a friend, a person full of dreams and courage who has made his story a source of hope for thousands."
Jiménez filled large stadiums
Yeison Jiménez was one of Colombia's best-known artists. In 2024, he filled the Movistar Arena in Bogotá three times, and in 2025 he performed at El Campín Stadium in the Colombian capital.
The news of his death triggered numerous reactions on social media. Many people expressed their grief. One user wrote: "Rest in peace. I can't absorb this news yet." Another comment read: "You leave behind devastated hearts. Much strength to the family."