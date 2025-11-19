Singer-songwriter Konstantin Wecker admits to a previous relationship with a schoolgirl. sda

A woman, who is now 30 years old, is making serious accusations against musician Konstantin Wecker, dating back to events 15 years ago.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Musician Konstantin Wecker admits to a previous relationship with a 15-year-old schoolgirl and apologizes publicly.

A now 30-year-old woman accuses Konstantin Wecker of having manipulated and abused her as a teenager.

Wecker confirms the relationship, but denies criminal conduct and apologizes.

The woman feels traumatized to this day and is now going public. Show more

The well-known singer-songwriter Konstantin Wecker is confronted with serious accusations made against him by a 30-year-old woman. The woman, who speaks in an interview with the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", describes a relationship she is said to have had with Wecker as a 15-year-old schoolgirl.

The musician, who was 63 years old at the time, met her at a concert and had almost daily contact with her until 2012, initially by telephone.

The woman, who is referred to as Johanna in the article, claims that Wecker was often drunk during their conversations. When she turned 16, they are said to have had physical contact, including sex four times in hotel rooms. She claims that this "relationship" traumatized her and that she is still in therapy today.

Wecker's reaction

Through his lawyer, Konstantin Wecker admits to the contact, but describes the relationship as consensual, albeit morally inappropriate. He admits to having consumed a lot of alcohol during this time and not being in control of his senses. Wecker apologizes to the woman as well as to his fans and followers that his music was not the only issue in his life.

The musician's lawyer emphasizes that Wecker assumes that he has not committed any criminal acts. Nevertheless, the "Süddeutsche Zeitung" quotes from chats that allegedly took place between Wecker and the teenager. In these, he is said to have asked her to delete all messages and deny everything if their connection became known.

The woman's motives

Johanna, who is now the mother of a daughter, describes Wecker as her first "relationship". She had considered reporting him several times and is now going public to stand up for her younger self. She explains that she wants to stand up for 15-year-old Johanna as an adult, as no one did at the time.

Konstantin Wecker's marriage to Annik Wecker, which existed during the events described, was divorced in 2013.

