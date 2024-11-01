Loco Escrito is known for not mincing his words. The Latino singer talks to Claudia Lässer on her TV show about his ADHD diagnosis and tells us what is currently annoying him in the music scene.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Latino singer Loco Escrito is currently one of the most sought-after musicians in Switzerland.

The 34-year-old is a guest on the TV show "Lässer " and has his new album "9013" with him.

"A lot of people talk a lot and deliver very little," says Escrito, visibly annoyed. Show more

Loco Escrito is angry and fed up. You can tell right from the first few minutes of the interview with Claudia Lässer.

The Latino singer was supposed to be promoting his new album "9013". But right at the start of the TV talk show, the 34-year-old talks about what's annoying him at the moment.

"A lot of people talk a lot and deliver little," says Escrito. The music industry is dangerous. You have to be careful not to take off. He continues: "I always thought that artists had to look after their ego the most."

But artists learn that there is also a life away from the stage. He himself has never had a problem with this. The criticism is directed at people who work in the music business but are not artists themselves.

He is so glad, says Loco Escrito, whose real name is Nicolas Herzig, that he became a father before his career. His daughter is everything to him. Thanks to her, he has remained so down-to-earth.

Escrito: "People always chase after material things"

Finally, the singer talks to Claudia Lässer about his new album "9013". He explains that he wants to connect two worlds with his new songs. His Colombian and Swiss roots have made him a more understanding person.

Unfortunately, music has degenerated into a disposable product today. "People are always chasing after material things," says Loco Escrito. Sure, he also enjoys his Rolex, but luxury is not what defines him.

The Latino singer even goes one step further and says: "My daughter could perhaps have a much better life if she didn't grow up in Switzerland."

Escrito on strokes of fate

We are "getting soft" here in Switzerland. Maybe we would be better off if we lived in a country where we learn to grow something.

The singer, who has Colombian roots, knows what he is talking about. He has had to cope with several strokes of fate in his life. For him, life felt particularly real when everything was going badly. Then he was able to perform.

For highly sensitive people like him, the music business is dangerous. He has to set himself apart, otherwise his humanity will be destroyed.

You can find out why the musician thinks he has "a lot of darkness" in him in the talk show.

