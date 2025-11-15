She is the most successful singer in Switzerland. Beatrice Egli talks about her family, her special relationship with her three brothers - and why the 37-year-old has become a feminist in the last four years.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli won the RTL show "Deutschland sucht den Superstar" in 2013 - since then she has been the most successful singer in Switzerland.

In "Bötschi fragt" , the musician, who otherwise shields her private life as much as possible, talks about her relationship with her three brothers and reveals what she discusses with her mother on the phone.

"In our family chat, my career as a singer is not an issue," reveals the 37-year-old. Show more

"It's incredibly beautiful and feels great," says Beatrice Egli as she gets off the bus outside the Hallenstadion in Zurich and greets blue News editor Bruno Bötschi effusively.

The singer's face is plastered on both sides of the bus. The bus is a moving billboard. Over the next twelve months, it will be advertising the biggest concert in Egli's career to date:

On October 10, the 37-year-old will perform at the Hallenstadion. Beatrice Egli is the first Swiss artist to give a concert in the Hallenstadion as a solo act.

Beatrice Egli: "I am a feminist"

A good moment to have an in-depth conversation with the biggest pop star Switzerland has ever had.

For example, about women's rights - and why Beatrice Egli now describes herself as a feminist, after explicitly denying this four years ago.

What is the singer's relationship like with her three brothers? When was the last time her mother called because a newspaper had once again spread a rumor about the singer?

And what hurt more? The fact that Egli was ignored by the Swiss music scene for a long time after her victory on "Deutschland sucht den Superstar", or her ascent of the Matterhorn in August 2021?

Find out the answers to these questions - and a few more - in the video above.

More videos from the department