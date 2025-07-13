What does the very first mosh pit feel like? blue News editor Selena Livia Bao took the plunge at Luciano's gig at Openair Frauenfeld - and came out unscathed.

Carlotta Henggeler

A mosh pit is simply part of the ultimate festival experience. blue News editor Selena braved her very first mosh pit at Openair Frauenfeld - at Luciano's gig.

She is equipped with a special 360-degree camera. Chapeau, dear Selena.

Once you get in ... there's no turning back. The crowd sucks you in, shakes you. And Luciano's fans know how to party.

Selena's conclusion after the first mosh pit? "My feet were trampled, but the people were respectful!"

You can find the latest events at Openair Frauenfeld in the ticker.

More videos on the topic