For former Bachelorette Adela Smajic, the ESC is a home game. The marketing specialist is a fan of the music event. She tells blue News her favorite places and that her friends are currently subletting their apartments at high prices.

Adela Smajic (32) took part in the 3+Singles show "Bachelorette" in 2018. She lives and works in Basel.

For her, the biggest music spectacle in the world brings more advantages than disadvantages to her city.

Smajic is a big ESC fan and has always watched and voted on the TV show with her family. Only dad Admir, a former Super League professional footballer and Bosnian-Herzegovinian national footballer, doesn't like the ESC.

blue News reveals her favorite café in Basel and that some of her friends benefit financially from the event. Show more

Adela Smajic approaches the meeting point at Basel City Hall at a brisk pace despite her high heels. Her faithful companion is in tow: her dog Felix. The three-year-old Labradoodle is a cute ball of fur and always with her.

Adela Smajic became famous throughout Switzerland in 2018 thanks to the TV matchmaking show "Bachelorette" and worked in the Basel media scene.

Today, she is a marketing specialist in the fashion industry and loves her job and her hometown - Basel.

The 32-year-old single woman tells blue News which café in Basel she likes best - and where she particularly likes to chill out in the city.

She reveals which places these are in the video above.

