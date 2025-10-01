A performance at the Eurovision Song Contest, 33 years of happiness in love and a fall from the plastic palm island - why singer Paola Felix sees herself on the sunny side of life shortly before her 75th birthday.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer, presenter and model Paola Felix will be celebrating her 75th birthday next Sunday, October 5.

Felix was one of the defining figures of the show scene for many years. She represented Switzerland twice at the Eurovision Song Contest. "Bonjour, Bonjour" and "Blue Bayou" were her big hits.

In 1980, the St. Gallen native married television producer Kurt Felix and presented the German TV show "Verstehen Sie Spass?" with him for many years.

Kurt Felix died in 2012 after a serious illness. "Kurt is and remains the main person in my life," says Paola Felix today. Show more

If Paola Felix wasn't a singer, presenter and model, she would certainly have something to offer as a life coach. The entertainer describes herself as happy all round and gives the following recipe:

"Look on the bright side, maintain good contacts and talk to each other - but not on social media," says the former presenter of "Verstehen Sie Spass?" and singer of hits such as "Blue Bayou" who can celebrate her 75th birthday on Sunday, October 5.

But wait a minute, "look on the bright side" - at some point this "clean lady of entertainment", as she was once called, who has been in the public eye for more than 50 years without scandals, arguments or controversies, has to get angry, get upset, fly off the handle?

Show your rough edges? "You won't find anything," says Paola Felix. "Others may always look for the problem, but I always look for the good way."

Paola Felix: "Born on the sunny side of the world"

Her birthday wish is correspondingly modest: "I hope that I can continue to lead this happy life," says Felix, who, like many singers at the time, only performed under her first name for a long time.

Her surname was del Medico, her father an Italian master tailor. Since her marriage to Kurt Felix in 1980, she has even had happiness in her name: Felix is Latin and means something like "favored by luck".

"I was born on the sunny side of the world," she says. "I can look back on a happy childhood, my professional dream became my dream job, I had 33 years of happiness in love with Kurt at my side - and that is the best gift life has given me."

She has already received the best birthday present, she says: The appearance in spring 2025 at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Basel, after she was there twice as a participant decades ago.

"My first participation in 1969 was the beginning of my dream job," she says. "I was overjoyed to be on this stage with 170 million viewers once again - it almost brought everything full circle."

In 1969, Paola Felix achieved the second-highest score for Switzerland with the song "Bonjour, Bonjour". She came fourth in 1980 with "Cinéma". The singer was also a regular guest on the ZDF hit parade.

Paola and Kurt Felix present "Verstehen Sie Spass"

What made Paola Felix really famous in Germany and Austria was hosting "Verstehen Sie Spass?" -together with her husband as an ARD Saturday evening show from 1983 to 1990. And she was also once on the show as a decoy in disguise. The show is now hosted by Barbara Schöneberger.

Paola and Kurt Felix were voted one of the most popular presenter couples on television several times. Kurt Felix died in 2012 at the age of 71 after a serious illness.

She doesn't mind that people often talk about Kurt Felix rather than her own career. "It gives me great pleasure and it's wonderful that people remember him," says Paola Felix.

In "SI-Talk " last spring, she said that she was still closely connected to her late husband: "Kurt is and remains the main person in my life."

The singer retired from the entertainment business in 1990 at the age of just 40. The Felix couple wanted to have more of a private life. Since then, the entertainer has rarely performed.

The slide from the plastic island - and no biography

Their appearance on the TV show celebrating Karl Dall's 60th birthday is legendary. The two were singing Paola's hit "Blue Bayou" in 2001, sitting on a plastic island with palm trees and bananas, when the singer suddenly lost her footing and slid down a flight of stairs on her bottom (see video above).

"Keep singing", shouted Karl Dall, who died in 2020 - and they both did, interrupted by laughter. Paola Felix suffered a few bruises, but, keeping a positive attitude, she says: "It's a funny blip in my life".

Anyone waiting for anecdotes from her life in the form of a biography will wait in vain. She promised Kurt that there would never be such a thing, she says.

During appearances or interviews, however, she sometimes tells stories from the sewing box, such as how she and her husband were often fooled in private later on in memory of "Verstehen Sie Spass?

For example, in a pizzeria when they were both served a miniature pizza after ordering - to see how they would react. Of course, they took it with humor.

More videos from the department