Hardly any other pop duo fuels the rumor mill as much as Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen. Especially as both pop stars are - officially - single.
Although Silbereisen was rumored to have a new partner: The entertainer allegedly met Austrian Sara Hentschel in 2021 - and a friendship is said to have turned into something more. However, Silbereisen has never confirmed the relationship.
Has Florian Silbereisen never confirmed his love for the Austrian to keep fans guessing? There is a lot of speculation about a possible liaison between Silbereisen and Beatrice Egli. Musically, they have already collaborated with each other several times and celebrated success.
Egli's answer to a possible new song collaboration: "Only we know". The singer is referring to her joint song with Silbereisen, which has exactly this title. Whether the pop duo are planning further music projects together in the future remains unclear for the time being.