Beatrice Egli with Florian Silbereisen in the live TV show "Schlagerchampions 2024". KEYSTONE

A mysterious Instagram post by Beatrice Egli is causing speculation: Is a new musical collaboration with Florian Silbereisen imminent - or is the singer from Schwyz just playing with fans?

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beatrice Egli has hinted at a new musical collaboration with Florian Silbereisen on Instagram, reigniting rumors.

The two pop stars are officially single - but speculative reports about a relationship persist.

Whether a new duet is planned remains unclear - Egli's statement "Only we know" alludes mysteriously to her previous song. Show more

Hardly any other pop duo fuels the rumor mill as much as Beatrice Egli and Florian Silbereisen. Especially as both pop stars are - officially - single.

Although Silbereisen was rumored to have a new partner: The entertainer allegedly met Austrian Sara Hentschel in 2021 - and a friendship is said to have turned into something more. However, Silbereisen has never confirmed the relationship.

Has Florian Silbereisen never confirmed his love for the Austrian to keep fans guessing? There is a lot of speculation about a possible liaison between Silbereisen and Beatrice Egli. Musically, they have already collaborated with each other several times and celebrated success.

Now the singer from Schwyz is adding fuel to the rumor mill with a post on social media. In a Q&A session on Instagram, Egli talked about a musical future with Silbereisen.

There, the singer from Schwyz mysteriously hinted at her desire for a new duet song with Silbereisen, writes Cologne's "Express".

Egli's answer to a possible new song collaboration: "Only we know". The singer is referring to her joint song with Silbereisen, which has exactly this title. Whether the pop duo are planning further music projects together in the future remains unclear for the time being.

More videos from this section