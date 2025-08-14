4:45 pm

Naomi Lareine: "I know a lot of lesbian women who get exactly what they want"

Swiss R&B singer Naomi Lareine impresses with her velvety voice and modern beats. Her songs deal with topics such as love and self-discovery and strike a chord with the times.

"I think it's easier for me as a lesbian woman in Switzerland than if I were a man and gay," says Naomi Lareine in an interview with blue News, who will be on stage today at Openair Gampel from 6 pm.

She continues: "Homophobia is still widespread in Switzerland. Physical assaults or discrimination in the workplace are unfortunately still part of everyday gay life."

"Physical assaults or discrimination in the workplace are unfortunately still part of everyday gay life": Naomi Lareine. Image: Sony Music

When asked whether lesbian women hit on each other less because - according to a statement by queer activist Anna Rosenwasser - they never make the first move, Naomi Lareine said:

"I can't tell you that. But what I do know is this: I myself get hit on quite often by women. I also know a lot of lesbian women who are very active and get exactly what they want."