Neil Young concerned about re-entry to the USA - Gallery Neil Young is worried about his re-entry into the US ahead of his European tour. (archive picture) Image: dpa The folk rock musician is also planning a concert in Germany this summer. (archive picture) Image: dpa Neil Young concerned about re-entry to the USA - Gallery Neil Young is worried about his re-entry into the US ahead of his European tour. (archive picture) Image: dpa The folk rock musician is also planning a concert in Germany this summer. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Folk rock musician Neil Young wants to go on tour this summer. However, he is already worried about his concerts in Europe. The reason is US President Donald Trump.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you This summer, Neil Young is crossing the Atlantic for his first European tour in six years.

In light of the Trump administration's latest measures, he fears that he will no longer be allowed to enter the country once the tour is over.

However, US citizens like Young cannot be legally denied entry completely. Show more

Folk rock musician Neil Young ("Heart of Gold", "Harvest Moon") is worried about whether he will be able to return to the USA after his European tour this summer. "If I'm going to make music in Europe and talk about Donald J. Trump there, I could be one of those who comes back to America and is prevented from entering the country or put in jail to sleep on the cement floor with an aluminum blanket," the 79-year-old wrote on his website.

He loves America and the people there, wrote Young, who says he has both Canadian and US citizenship. But he thinks that Trump is the worst president in the country's history.

Young goes on tour first in Europe and then in the USA

Since US President Trump took office, there have been increasing reports of people being subjected to stricter checks when entering the USA. In individual cases, they are not allowed into the country or are not given the necessary entry permit in advance. However, US citizens like Young cannot be legally denied entry completely.

Young is planning numerous concerts in Europe this summer - including in Germany. Afterwards, several concerts in the USA are on his program.

More videos from this section