Nemo will release his first album this year. Bild: Keystone

Nemo has announced the release of his debut album. Arthouse is due to be released in the fall. One evening before the ESC, the reigning title holder announced the news on his Instagram account.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you ESC winner Nemo has announced his first album.

Arthouse is set to be released in fall 2025.

A previously planned tour has been postponed for the release of the album.

The pop star is currently looking for a new management.

This evening, the singer will perform at the Eurovision Song Contest final in Basel. Show more

Pop singer Nemo has announced his first album. "My first album ever! I'm so excited for you all to get your hands on a copy and see the final artwork," Nemo wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Unexplainable" is also the first song to be released from the upcoming album, which will be titled "Arthouse".

Wanted: New management

In another post, Nemo also commented on last year's ESC winning song "The Code". "Would I write a song like that again today? The world has become an extremely hostile and scary place for queer and trans people. I don't know if I would have the courage to do it today," Nemo said in the Instagram video.

As the commuter newspaper "20 Minuten" reported on Saturday, Nemo has been increasingly present in public again since the start of the Eurovision Song Contest in Basel. A new management team is also currently being sought. The reason for the break with the previous management, the Zurich agency Capitano Music, is unclear. The contract expired at the end of 2024, as Blick reported at the beginning of January.

Tour postponed due to album

According to the report, Nemo has been living in London for some time, where the future management is also to be found. A European tour should have started in mid-February. However, this was postponed due to work on the new album.

In an Instagram story on Friday, Nemo wrote to fans: "I'm looking forward to going on tour later this year and finally playing my upcoming album. I've been working very hard on it and I can't wait to share all these songs with you."

Nemo went on to say that some of the planned concerts will not be able to take place. Performing live is his favourite thing to do, but organizational and financial hurdles have made certain gigs impossible. "To everyone affected by this - thank you for your understanding and support. I very much hope to be back with you soon," Nemo concludes.

One thing is certain: Nemo will be performing live at today's Eurovision Song Contest final in Basel.