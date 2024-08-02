Nemo gave the "Bieler Tagblatt" a quarter of an hour for an interview. When the journalist asked a political question, the pop star ended the interview with the sentence: "Here, every question feels like a provocation."

"I have to say, I don't feel comfortable with the whole interview. The questions feel like an attack. The fact that it's coming from Biel makes me very sad, to be honest."

Nemo had given the "Bieler Tagblatt" 15 minutes for an interview.

Nemo's management wants to prevent political questions

It was the first interview for the "Bieler Tagblatt" after Nemo's ESC victory last May. Initially, Nemo's management limited the time for the interview to five minutes. After consultation, the editors were then given a quarter of an hour.

According to the "Bieler Tagblatt", Nemo's management set the following written condition before the interview:

"The subject of the interview should be music. Please avoid any political questions or questions about Nemo's private life."

The editors did not want to comply with this condition and referred to Swiss press law. Subsequently, the management agreed that the newspaper could also ask political questions.

Nemo: "Every question feels like a provocation"

When the journalist asks a question about the "politically charged ESC", Nemo's press officer interrupts the conversation and asks that the question not be asked.

"The plan was to ask questions specifically about Israeli ESC participant Eden Gola, who had become the target of fierce anti-Israeli protests," writes the Bieler Tagblatt in today's edition.

Nemo does not have to answer the question, says the journalist, but she wants to ask it anyway. In response, the pop star says that he didn't feel well during the whole interview.

"Every question here feels like a provocation. I don't feel like continuing the interview like this. The last five questions were all rhetorical, so I can only lose with the answer I give."

Nemo then ends the interview with the sentence: "I didn't do anything to you. This is my feedback and you're welcome to print it like this."

