Nemo is working on a new album in London. Now the Biel native wants to give up social media to make room for new songs in his head.

ESC star Nemo is taking a break from social media. The talented singer from Biel wants to make space in his head and heart for new songs, as Nemo wrote in a video on the Instagram platform. Nemo is currently working on a new album in London.

"Making this album is everything I've ever dreamed of," Nemo wrote on Saturday about the video, which shows the star in a moving car.

Days fly by

"Mia, Liam and I, in a beautiful studio somewhere in North London. We wake up late, meet for lunch and then go to the studio to work until the morning forces us to go home," Nemo continued. The days flew by.

"I can't remember a time when I was so focused and in love with the process," said the Swiss winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2024. "There is so much to say, both in the music and in the words. I am so grateful," Nemo continued.