Tour kick-off in Kiev Nemo: "I'm not worried - it's the least I can do"

Carlotta Henggeler

10.10.2025

Nemo opens the tour for his debut album "Arthouse" in Kiev - a bold move. "I'm not worried," says ESC winner. "It's the least I can do."

10.10.2025, 17:00

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The debut album "Arthouse" by ESC winner Nemo will be released on October 10.
  • The tour for the debut album starts on October 10 in Kiev, Ukraine. On October 24, Nemo will make a stop in Switzerland - at the X-Tra Club in Zurich.
  • The tour kick-off in Kiev will be a very special one. Nemo wants to give a lot back to his fanbase there.
Show more

ESC star Nemo celebrates the start of the tour for his debut album "Arthouse" in the Ukrainian capital Kiev.

The 26-year-old talent has no worries or fears: "I'm not worried," Nemo tells blue News and adds: "It's the least I can do."

Since the ESC performance, Nemo has won many fans in Kiev - also because Nemo got on well with the Ukrainian duo Jerry Heil and Alyona Alyona. Nemo also covered their ESC song, which went down well in the Ukraine. The start of the tour will be a very special one, Nemo tells us.

You can find all the information about the album and the tour here.

