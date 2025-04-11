Nemo is back and sings about the past year at Cypher, Switzerland's biggest live rap event. It was successful, it was good and it was often terrible. That's the reason why Nemo fell silent.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nemo is back and performed this week at the Cypher , Switzerland's biggest live rap event.

The pop star from Biel surprised everyone with a duet with Bernese rapper Soukey.

The first part of the performance is a kind of interview. Nemo answers many questions and explains why he no longer gives interviews.

Once a year, over 80 rappers compete at the Cypher with exclusively written lyrics and the best punchlines that the rap nation of Switzerland has to offer. Show more

And then Nemo suddenly finds himself in the studio at the Cypher, Switzerland's biggest live rap event

Nemo is wearing a red cap, a red wig, a red top and his fingernails are painted light blue. "It's a bit of an interview now," raps Nemo and smiles.

Bernese rapper Soukey stands next to Nemo and sings: "Hey Nemo, how are you in the UK? Switzerland missed you ... you okay?"

Nemo: "I'm fine, I can't complain ... "

Soukey is not so easily dumped

But Soukey doesn't let herself be dumped so easily, she keeps digging into Nemo's life. Asks and asks.

And Nemo answers, even though the pop star from Biel doesn't like to talk about it. "Everyone just talks shit until my song 'The Code' drops."

Nemo wants to go into the studio, but ends up in the promo and the hamster wheel of the Eurovision Song Contest spins and spins and spins ... Nemo would like to take a few days off, followed by the line: "But yes, I'll be back ..."

The first cries of joy can be heard in the studio. The Swiss rap world seems to be enthusiastic about Nemo and Soukey.

People think I'm "sick", raps Nemo. You can literally feel how, despite winning the Eurovision Song Contest, the past year was often terrible for the 25-year-old pop star, who grew up in Biel, then moved to Berlin and now lives in London.

"Biel City is where I come from. I can travel around the world a thousand times. Biel City is where I come from."

Nemo: "That's how quickly facts become lies"

At some point, Soukey asks why Nemo no longer gives interviews. Nemo gets fed up with this constant questioning, not so much from Soukey as from certain journalists.

Nemo gets loud. Nemo no longer reads newspapers because half of the media are copying from each other anyway. "That's how quickly facts become lies."

Nemo's words make it increasingly clear that someone wants their old life back and one thing above all else - to make music. Just like when Nemo was a no-name.

But Nemo doesn't just sing about his life. Nemo also asks why there are so many great musicians in Switzerland and yet hardly anyone can make a living from making music.

Now Nemo is unstoppable at the Cypher: "People are selling their Teslas, fuck Elon is a Nazi." The Cypher audience cheers and screams.

Just like they did in 2017.

As of this week, it's clear: Nemo is back

Back then, Nemo competed at the Cypher for the first time at the age of 17 - against top-class company. Leduc from Lo & Leduc, Manillio and Greis performed their Cypher parts back then.

Nemo initially played a supporting role. That changed abruptly when Nemo stepped up to the microphone and dropped his parts.

The big names of the Swiss rap scene gathered in the studio, listened and were amazed. Nemo showed his range, performed flawlessly and not only won the hearts of the Swiss rap scene, but also those of the audience.

As of this week, one thing is clear: Nemo is back.

And that's a good thing.

More videos on the subject of music