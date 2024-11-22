Nemo will sing on stage in front of the cameras and the British royal couple. Picture: IMAGO/TT

Swiss ESC star Nemo has the honor of performing in front of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the Royal Variety Performance in London. Nemo joins a number of artists who have performed at this prestigious event.

Nemo will perform tonight at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance at London's Royal Albert Hall, several British media outlets have confirmed. This event, which has been held annually since 1912, is attended by King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Proceeds from the event are donated to the Royal Variety Charity, of which King Charles III is patron.

The Royal Variety Performance is a major televised cultural event. The royal family that attends the event changes every year. Nemo being given the opportunity to perform in front of the royal couple is a special honor. It is also possible that Nemo will meet the royals behind the scenes, as they traditionally thank the artists personally.

In legendary company

This year, the event will be hosted by British presenters Amanda Holden and Alan Carr. Other highlights include performances by Elton John and David Furnish, who will present a number from their new musical "The Devil Wears Prada". Sophie Ellis-Bextor and James Bay are also part of the program, which is complemented by comedy, dance and artistic performances.

Nemo's appearance joins a long list of famous artists who have performed at the Royal Variety Performance. Previous participants include Marlene Dietrich, Nana Mouskouri, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams. Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran and Cher have also taken part in this event in the past.

The exact broadcast date of Nemo's appearance on television has not yet been set. The British broadcaster ITV is planning to air it in December.

This article was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). All content created by AI is verified by the editorial team.

More from the Entertainment section