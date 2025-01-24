  1. Residential Customers
New music comes first Nemo postpones planned European tour

Jan-Niklas Jäger

24.1.2025

ESC winner Nemo wants to take more time to work on new music.
Bild: blue News

ESC winner Nemo actually wanted to go on a European tour in spring. Instead, he will be working on new music. The concerts will be rescheduled for November and December.

24.01.2025, 18:05

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Nemo has canceled a European tour planned for the spring.
  • The reason for this is work on a new album.
  • "If I don't make it a priority to schedule enough time for new music, it won't have a chance to be great," said the ESC winner in a statement.
Show more

Fans of ESC winner Nemo will have to wait six months longer before they can see the shooting star live. This is how far the 25-year-old has postponed a European tour that was originally planned for the spring.

The reason for the postponement: Nemo wants to invest as much time as possible in working on new music.

"If I don't make it a priority to schedule enough time for new music, it won't have a chance to be great," the musician said in a statement on Instagram.

New dates in November and December

In 2024, he only had three weeks to work on a new album - which was "nowhere near enough" to make the album "that I dream of".

Space for new songs in his head. Nemo gives up social media

"You know me - you know how much it means to me to meet you and perform for you," he says, explaining the gravity of the decision. The tour will now take place in November and December instead.

