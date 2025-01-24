Fans of ESC winner Nemo will have to wait six months longer before they can see the shooting star live. This is how far the 25-year-old has postponed a European tour that was originally planned for the spring.
The reason for the postponement: Nemo wants to invest as much time as possible in working on new music.
"If I don't make it a priority to schedule enough time for new music, it won't have a chance to be great," the musician said in a statement on Instagram.
New dates in November and December
In 2024, he only had three weeks to work on a new album - which was "nowhere near enough" to make the album "that I dream of".