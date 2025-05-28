Nemo was named "Best Solo Act National" at the Swiss Music Awards. Nemo wanted to dedicate the award to queer people, as the talented musician said in his acceptance speech. Bild: Keystone

The Swiss Music Awards are the best-known music awards ceremony in Switzerland. Artists are honored in 14 categories. And in the end, Nemo was able to cheer again: "The Code" is the "Best Hit" of the year.

Nemo received two trophies.

Patent Ochsner was honored as the best band in Switzerland. Show more

Nemo has won two Swiss Music Awards (SMA). Although the talented musician was nominated in four categories, it was enough for two trophies - in the top category "Best Hit" and as "Best Solo Act" in Switzerland.

Patent Ochsner was honored as the best band in Switzerland. It was like a declaration of love, said Büne Huber. He hopes to be able to make music for many more years - regardless of whether he wins another award or not.

The Bernese were also nominated for "Best Live Act", but the prize went to the musicians from Dabu Fantastic. The duo did not expect this, as they said on the red carpet before the award ceremony: "Competing against Patent Ochsner is like playing football against the Brazilian national team: winning is not impossible, but very unlikely."

The award for "Best Breaking Act" went to Kings Elliot. It was a huge surprise for her, as she hadn't prepared a speech and was a little overwhelmed at first. The award will find a new home in her studio in London - if she can even get it past security at the airport, she told blue News.

The most famous Swiss music award was presented in a total of 14 categories. Divided into national and international categories, the awards honored those who had attracted particular attention on stage, streaming platforms or social media.