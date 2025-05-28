Prizes in 14 categoriesNemo wins two out of four trophies at the Swiss Music Awards
SDA
28.5.2025 - 23:17
The Swiss Music Awards are the best-known music awards ceremony in Switzerland. Artists are honored in 14 categories. And in the end, Nemo was able to cheer again: "The Code" is the "Best Hit" of the year.
Keystone-SDA
28.05.2025, 23:17
29.05.2025, 00:32
SDA
No time? blue News summarizes for you
Künstelt were honored in 14 categories at the Swiss Music Awards.
Nemo received two trophies.
Patent Ochsner was honored as the best band in Switzerland.
Nemo has won two Swiss Music Awards (SMA). Although the talented musician was nominated in four categories, it was enough for two trophies - in the top category "Best Hit" and as "Best Solo Act" in Switzerland.
Patent Ochsner was honored as the best band in Switzerland. It was like a declaration of love, said Büne Huber. He hopes to be able to make music for many more years - regardless of whether he wins another award or not.
The Bernese were also nominated for "Best Live Act", but the prize went to the musicians from Dabu Fantastic. The duo did not expect this, as they said on the red carpet before the award ceremony: "Competing against Patent Ochsner is like playing football against the Brazilian national team: winning is not impossible, but very unlikely."
The award for "Best Breaking Act" went to Kings Elliot. It was a huge surprise for her, as she hadn't prepared a speech and was a little overwhelmed at first. The award will find a new home in her studio in London - if she can even get it past security at the airport, she told blue News.
The most famous Swiss music award was presented in a total of 14 categories. Divided into national and international categories, the awards honored those who had attracted particular attention on stage, streaming platforms or social media.
An overview of the winners
Best Solo Act National: Nemo
Best Group: Patent Ochsner
Best Live Act: Dabu Fantastic
Best Streaming Artist: Stubete Gäng
SRF 3 Best Talent: Linda Elys
Artist Award: Zeal & Ardor
Best Act Romandie: Nnavy
Most Rising Artist Social Media: Rusch Büeblä
Best Hit: Nemo - "The Code"
Best Solo Act International: Billie Eilish
Best Group International: Linkin Park
Best Breaking Act International: Gracie Abrams
Best Breaking Act: Kings Elliot
Best Hit International: Benson Boon - "Beautiful Things"