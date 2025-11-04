Rappers Loredana and Schwesta Ewa in their new song. Screenshot YouTube

The new song "Ihr Möchtegern" by Loredana and Schwesta Ewa is causing controversy. They are accused of misogyny on social media, while the rappers themselves criticize other female artists.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Loredana and Schwesta Ewa release "Ihr Möchtegern", a song that is seen as an attack on Shirin David and has been heavily criticized for its misogynistic statements.

On social media, the two rappers are accused of internalized misogyny; many also recall their problematic past.

Loredana responded to the accusations with further provocative statements and once again caused outrage with her anti-feminist comments. Show more

Loredana is once again being talked about, and once again not in a positive light. On October 23, she released the track "Ihr Möchtegern" together with rapper Schwesta Ewa. In it, they lash out - especially against Shirin David.

In the song, Loredana and Schwesta Ewa don't mince their words: they denounce what they describe as "superficial feminism" in German rap. Lines such as "You're not a bad bitch just because you take your clothes off" or "Sorry, you were just going through a phase" are clearly interpreted in the scene as a dig at Shirin David - even though her name is never mentioned in the track. Schwesta Ewa later adds: "I'm starting to find this shit embarrassing, I think I'm slowly becoming misogynistic."

The latter caused fierce criticism on social media. "I find it so crass to say as a woman that you might be slowly becoming misogynistic," said one TikTok user. "Being misogynistic doesn't just mean 'not liking women'. It's devaluing them, sexualizing them, belittling them, ridiculing them. I think it's crazy to just say that as an independent and strong woman," she continues.

She reminds the two that they wouldn't be rappers without feminism, and that feminism means equality.

In the comments under the video, there is discussion about the fact that those who criticize the line obviously don't understand it at all - but what is actually meant by it remains unclear. There is no explanation.

@reymani1718 Loredana & Schwesta Ewa schaden sich selbst und so vielen anderen mit inzrnalisierter Misogynie ♬ Originalton - Rey Mani

"She takes the rule of men and applies it to women. It's called internalized misogyny," explains another TikTok user. The whole song is a symptom of conformity.

In the comments, many users also refer to the past of the two rappers: Schwesta Ewa has several criminal convictions and has already served time in prison. For "tax evasion in 18 cases, promotion of sexual acts involving minors in two cases, one of which was an attempt and involved the misuse of identity documents, as well as assault in 35 cases, including two cases of grievous (that's right: dangerous) bodily harm", according to the ruling by the Federal Court of Justice in Germany. And Loredana is said to have defrauded a married couple of several thousand francs.

The song is said to have been written by men

Shirin David has not yet commented on the song. Shortly after the release, however, Berlin rapper Ikkimel spoke out in an Instagram story. In it, the 28-year-old tagged the two artists and wrote: "Before the next guy writes you unoriginal poop lyrics, ask me next time. Would say no." She accuses the two of not having written the song themselves.

Loredana didn't take the criticism lying down and also responded via Instagram story. She shared an excerpt from an interview stream in which she talked about what she thinks of Ikkimel. She wrote: "Then I'll give my opinion on your inhuman shit in the stream tomorrow. ;)"

In the Mad Villain stream, she finally said: "I've been asked about her before, it's such a lost cause for me," said Loredana. She considers Ikkimel and her way of making music to be "the very worst".

The 30-year-old can't understand why Ikkimel feels addressed by the lines in the new song: "I wasn't thinking about her at all. She's not in my head or in my life," says the Lucerne native.

In the stream, Loredana is suddenly morally outraged because Ikkimel raps about drugs - as if her feature partner hadn't already done so several times herself.

And Loredana also finds Ikkimel's line in "Who's That" really bad. There she raps: "And a little advice if you want me to stop. Take the cross out of your bio, you cunt." The Berlin native was mainly referring to the Christian men and women who write her insults, death threats and rape fantasies because she allegedly corrupts young people and is at least the anti-Christ.

dass man versucht (hat) ikkimel wegen blasphemy zu canceln während man bei sexistischen songs drei augen zudrückt weil „wenigstens nicht die kirche beleidigt“, sagt mir alles was ich über das (vermeintliche) christentum und euch kreuzusern wissen muss — sue 🫧 (@augnschmausiala) November 2, 2025

"This name is not spoken in this house"

Loredana also talks about Shirin David in the stream. The streamer wants to know Loredana's opinion on a line from Shirin David's song "I'm not that kind of girl": "You're not like other girls, don't want to hear about make-up, never took your clothes off, and that's what we call a 'pick-me-girl'." Rumor has it that the lyrics refer to Loredana.

Loredana does not comment on the lyrics or the performer, because: "That name is not pronounced in this house." She could not understand the meaning behind the lines.

Not the first controversial statement

This is not the first time that Loredana has taken a shot at women in the rap scene - or at women in general. She last made headlines for her statements in a Twitch stream earlier this year. Her theory that women would have "more rights than men" in 2025 and other anti-feminist statements went viral and were met with harsh criticism.

A short time later, she responded to the shitstorm in an almost five-minute TikTok video. In it, she made it clear right at the beginning: "I'm not apologizing for anything here." Instead, Loredana took the opportunity to further explain her position: "There are enough women these days who take advantage of their power. You all know how many couples split up and how many women make up stories of domestic violence just so they can get sole custody."

The musician also uses generalizations and polarizing rhetoric in the video. "Men are caned immediately because these new-age feminists have invented the scheme to band together and completely destroy the man - regardless," says Loredana.