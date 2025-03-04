The new season of "Sing meinen Song" comes up trumps with an internationally successful band: Gotthard are at the start. Singer Nic Maeder even ventures out onto the ice - and sings in Swiss German for the first time.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Sing meinen Song - das Schweizer Tauschkonzert" enters its sixth round. This time with top-class music stars.

Gotthard singer Nic Maeder and bassist Marc Lynn cover songs by other Swiss artists.

A special challenge for frontman Nic Maeder, who grew up in Australia.

Also taking part this season: host Dodo, Kings Elliot, Zian, Stubete Gäng frontman Aurel Hassler, Nicole Bernegger and rapper Gigi.

"Sing meinen Song - das Schweizer Tauschkonzert" on 3+ starts on March 17 at 8.15 pm. Show more

The sixth season of "Sing meinen Song - das Schweizer Tauschkonzert" on 3+ took place in a dreamlike setting - under the palm trees of Gran Canaria.

Anyone expecting a chat between musicians is completely wrong. Covering the songs of the other participants is hard work. Even for the experienced Gotthard duo. Nevertheless, singer Nic Maeder and bassist Marc Lynn took a chance on the swap concert.

The Gotthard singer sings a few lines in Swiss German for the first time. Maeder grew up in Australia.

Find out why Team Gotthard shed a few tears during "Sing meinen Song" - and what the singer did to pass the time on Gran Canaria in the video above.

