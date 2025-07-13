8 p.m.

In around 45 minutes, Nickless, the "singing drummer", performs on the Piazza Piccola. With his viral TikTok hit "Don't Stop The Car", the 29-year-old is delighting fans worldwide: over 3 million views and thousands of comments show how much the song is being celebrated from Switzerland to South Africa and the Philippines.

Nickless came up with something very special for the music video: After nine months of planning, he performed "Don't Stop The Car" at a height of 120 meters on a hot air balloon - including live drums and a breathtaking view.

He provided us with exclusive video material at the time. Due to the current situation, we are publishing it here once again: