German singer Nicole knows what it feels like to win the Eurovision Song Contest. She won the music competition in 1982. Picture: Jan Woitas/dpa

From next week, the 69th edition of the Eurovision Song Contest will once again be fought for the Grand Prix crown in Basel. Nicole won the contest in 1982: today she takes a critical view of the music event.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Singer Nicole knows what happens afterwards when you win the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC)

On April 24, 1982, the then 17-year-old singer won the ESC title for Germany.

Today, Nicole takes a much more critical view of the music competition: "In 1982 there were 18 countries, now there are 28, of which 56 have already been eliminated. And it's just like a conveyor belt." Show more

"Germany 12 points!"

On April 24, 1982, Nicole, then just 17 years old, became the first German representative to win the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) in Harrogate, England. With just her guitar and her voice, she won with her song "Ein bisschen Frieden", which is more relevant than ever.

Since then, a lot has changed in the European music competition.

In an interview with schlagerpuls.com, the singer now settles accounts with the makers of the format.

Nicole: "Once infected, always infected"

According to Nicole, not much is left of the old flair of the ESC, which was called the Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson in the 1980s - even though she still follows the competition today:

"When I'm at home, I watch the ESC, of course. Once infected, always infected."

However, she is particularly critical of the number of countries taking part: "There are more and more of them. In 1982 there were 18 countries, now there are 28, of which 56 have already been weeded out. And it's just like an assembly line". The individual participants would therefore get far too little attention.

Even the TV commentators today "no longer have time to respond to the artist", says the 60-year-old.

And she continues: "It's all about what the artist's name is and what they're doing somewhere or how they became famous ... and whether he's had a hit before or not. After ten seconds, it's already on."

The song competition has become a show event

According to Nicole, the focus of the event today is less on the participants and more on the show:

"Everyone has a different stage set for this these days. One has a mobile staircase, the other has a dress that goes up with them ... But I think this is a song competition and not a show competition."

It used to be different: "Our stage was the same for everyone. There was no advantage".

Nicole also finds fault with the fact that entertainer Stefan Raab selects the ESC participants for Germany in casting shows: "He proved back then that he had a good nose - with Lena. He also knows his way around social media very, very well and that's a huge advantage."

But: "It's simply no longer fair to others who aren't familiar with it. It has become unfair competition".

More videos from the department