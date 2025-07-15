"The Gurtenfestival management received the news this afternoon from the artist's management. The Gurtenfestival team deeply regrets the cancellation. The festival management has received a medical certificate from the artist", the media office writes in a press release.
In a message to fans on Tuesday evening, Nina Chuba wrote: "Dearest Bern, I am incredibly sorry, but it is with a heavy heart that I have to cancel the show tomorrow at the Gurtenfestival. After much deliberation, I have decided to listen to my body, which just isn't working the way I would like it to."
Ski Aggu as a replacement
German rapper Ski Aggu is standing in for Nina Chuba at short notice. He is known for his bold mix of dreel, thrash and melodic rap. His songs "Party Sahne" and "Anders" have been streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify. His trademark is wearing ski goggles. The Berlin rapper will rock the stage from 7.45 pm on Wednesday.
The festival organizers are aware of the disappointment among Nina Chuba's many fans, many of whom wanted to come to the "Güsche" not least for her. The organizers are appealing to fans to attend the festival anyway and to enjoy the concerts of the many other artists performing on Wednesday. Despite the cancellation, the festival will take place as usual, which is why tickets for Wednesday will not be refunded.
Mixed feelings
Although Ski Aggu is a "fair replacement" for many, as can be read again and again in the comments on Instagram, not everyone is happy about this decision.
One user writes: "Not serious, only bought a ticket because of her and Shaboozey". Another person commented: "Came all the way from Poland to see her."