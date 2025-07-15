  1. Residential Customers
Rapper Ski Aggu steps in Nina Chuba cancels performance at the Gurtenfestival

Oliver Kohlmaier

15.7.2025

Nina Chuba has canceled her performance at the Gurtenfestival.
Nina Chuba has canceled her appearance at the Gurtenfestival scheduled for Wednesday. Ski Aggu is to perform instead.

15.07.2025, 21:14

15.07.2025, 22:44

  • Nina Chuba has canceled her performance on the Main Stage of the Gurtenfestival.
  • German rapper Ski Aggu has stepped in for Nina Chuba at short notice.
Nina Chuba was actually due to perform at the Gurtenfestival on July 16 - but that has now come to nothing. The German rapper has had to cancel her concert due to illness.

"The Gurtenfestival management received the news this afternoon from the artist's management. The Gurtenfestival team deeply regrets the cancellation. The festival management has received a medical certificate from the artist", the media office writes in a press release.

In a message to fans on Tuesday evening, Nina Chuba wrote: "Dearest Bern, I am incredibly sorry, but it is with a heavy heart that I have to cancel the show tomorrow at the Gurtenfestival. After much deliberation, I have decided to listen to my body, which just isn't working the way I would like it to."

Ski Aggu as a replacement

German rapper Ski Aggu is standing in for Nina Chuba at short notice. He is known for his bold mix of dreel, thrash and melodic rap. His songs "Party Sahne" and "Anders" have been streamed more than 100 million times on Spotify. His trademark is wearing ski goggles. The Berlin rapper will rock the stage from 7.45 pm on Wednesday.

The festival organizers are aware of the disappointment among Nina Chuba's many fans, many of whom wanted to come to the "Güsche" not least for her. The organizers are appealing to fans to attend the festival anyway and to enjoy the concerts of the many other artists performing on Wednesday. Despite the cancellation, the festival will take place as usual, which is why tickets for Wednesday will not be refunded.

Mixed feelings

Although Ski Aggu is a "fair replacement" for many, as can be read again and again in the comments on Instagram, not everyone is happy about this decision.

One user writes: "Not serious, only bought a ticket because of her and Shaboozey". Another person commented: "Came all the way from Poland to see her."

Video from the resort

