Pop singer Nina Chuba has no contact with some of her family. The reason for this is political differences, in particular her support for the AfD.
The singer explains in an interview with "Der Spiegel": "I broke up with part of my East German family because they hold political views that I don't stand for. I can't show any false tolerance or understanding. I am absolutely against the AfD."
Nina Chuba, whose real name is Nina Katrin Kaiser, has had a stellar career since the summer of 2022. Her song "Wildberry Lillet" reached the top of the German charts in August 2022 and has been streamed over 200 million times on Spotify.
In 2023, she released her first album "Glas". She is followed by 1.2 million people on TikTok and has 5.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.
"This injustice makes me so angry"
Chuba also spoke to Der Spiegel about the difficulties women face in the music industry. She explained that she constantly has to prove herself and that success does not automatically lead to relief.