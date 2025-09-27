"I am absolutely against the AfD," says Nina Chuba. Britta Pedersen/dpa

Singer Nina Chuba spoke in an interview about hurdles faced by women in the music industry - and the distance to her family who vote AfD.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nina Chuba has broken off contact with part of her East German family because they support the far-right AfD.

The 26-year-old reached number one in the German charts with "Wildberry Lillet" in the summer of 2022 and has had a stellar career since then.

In an interview with Der Spiegel, she also spoke about structural problems for women in the music industry. Show more

Pop singer Nina Chuba has no contact with some of her family. The reason for this is political differences, in particular her support for the AfD.

The singer explains in an interview with "Der Spiegel": "I broke up with part of my East German family because they hold political views that I don't stand for. I can't show any false tolerance or understanding. I am absolutely against the AfD."

Nina Chuba, whose real name is Nina Katrin Kaiser, has had a stellar career since the summer of 2022. Her song "Wildberry Lillet" reached the top of the German charts in August 2022 and has been streamed over 200 million times on Spotify.

In 2023, she released her first album "Glas". She is followed by 1.2 million people on TikTok and has 5.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

"This injustice makes me so angry"

Chuba also spoke to Der Spiegel about the difficulties women face in the music industry. She explained that she constantly has to prove herself and that success does not automatically lead to relief.

"Everything is just getting worse again," said Chuba. She referred to Taylor Swift, who is criticized for her engagement, and Caroline Wahl, who is accused of not having grown up in precarious circumstances like her novel character. "This injustice makes me so angry," Chuba concluded.

