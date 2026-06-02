In an interview, pop star Nino de Angelo looks back on four decades full of highs and lows. Picture: IMAGO/Future Image

Scandals, debts and crashes characterized Nino de Angelo's life for a long time. Now the pop star is taking stock: in an interview, the 62-year-old talks about his insolvency, his alcohol relapses, a conviction in court - and why he now wants to make a fresh start in Italy.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you German pop star Nino de Angelo looks back on four decades of highs and lows.

Following his conviction for a hit-and-run, the 62-year-old speaks openly about alcohol and panic attacks in an interview.

Financially, the singer has closed an important chapter: his insolvency is over.

Now de Angelo wants to emigrate to Italy with his partner. Show more

He celebrated his international breakthrough in 1983 with the song "Jenseits von Eden". Since then, Nino de Angelo has been one of the stars of the pop music industry.

But the now 62-year-old has not only made headlines with his music over the past four decades.

Nino de Angelo, whose real name is Domenico Gerhard Gorgoglione, has also made a name for himself with alcohol and drug problems as well as financial crashes. In an interview with the online portal T-Online, the musician looks back on his life.

Nino de Angelo commits hit-and-run after accident

Last January, the Kempten district court sentenced Nino de Angelo to one year's probation and a fine for driving without a license, hit-and-run, damage to property and an illegal car race.

"That was just a really bad day, and I'm sorry too," said de Angelo.

At the time, he had stopped taking his psychotropic medication after twelve years, whereupon panic attacks returned. At the same time, the musician admits to drinking alcohol again.

However, his consumption is now more controlled than before: "Thanks to hypnosis, I was abstinent for six months. Then I got bored. You can't go anywhere when everyone is drinking."

"I've just emerged from bankruptcy"

Financially, Nino de Angelo is back on a healthier footing today. He recently reached an important milestone: "I've just emerged from bankruptcy."

According to him, he had to earn around one million euros to pay off his debts. This chapter is now closed.

Nino de Angelo is optimistic about the future. Together with his partner, he is planning a new start in Italy. He has been dreaming of a life in the country for some time.

"We want to sell our riding stables in Germany in the foreseeable future and settle down in Italy with horses, dogs, cats and everything that goes with it," says the musician in an interview with T-Online.

Despite setbacks, de Angelo does not regret his life

Despite the various setbacks, Nino de Angelo does not fundamentally regret his life. He has experienced highs and lows, has been rich and later broke again. It was precisely these experiences that shaped him.

Today, he is less concerned with money or status symbols than with quality of life and health.

Nino de Angelo also wants to carry on musically - but on his own terms. He only wants to implement projects if he really enjoys them. The pressure of constantly having to be successful no longer plays a role for him today.

"I'm doing great. Ten years ago, the doctors told me I only had five years to live. Now ten years have passed - and of course I hope there are many more to come," says de Angelo.

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