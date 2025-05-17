This means that Nemo's new song will be heard by 150 to 180 million TV viewers (depending on the source). The ESC show is the biggest music spectacle in the world. What a (free) advertising platform for Nemo. Priceless.
🪙 Jackpot 3: Suddenly back in the spotlight
Nemo is currently only giving interviews to a few selected media outlets. However, the ESC performance suddenly attracts a lot of public attention. More visibility means more people are talking about Nemo again - and listening to or buying the new songs from the upcoming album.
🪙 Jackpot 4: New opportunities in the creative hotspot
A total of 37 countries are taking part in ESC 2025 with their act, which means that Basel is full of singers, producers and creative musicians.
An ideal biotope for Nemo to make new contacts here for further projects or ideas.
🪙 Jackpot 5: Home game with a heart
London is currently Nemo's creative home. Nemo finds inspiration for new music and new ideas there.
For the ESC, Nemo returns to his old home, where his family is at home. A family visit and single launch in one.