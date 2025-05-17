Nemo won the ESC 2024 in Malmö, which is why it will be held in Basel in 2025. KEYSTONE

ESC Village, Square and Boulevard: the Eurovision party is raging in Basel. And someone is celebrating his great triumph: it's Nemo. Five reasons for the Nemo hype.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nemo's ESC 2024 victory with the song "The Code" catapulted him to the center of attention and now makes him the star of ESC 2025 in Basel.

A new live performance will give Nemo maximum visibility in front of a global TV audience, giving him giga-promo for his upcoming single.

The home game in Switzerland offers him personal and creative benefits - from family visits to networking opportunities in an international music hotspot. Show more

Basel is in ESC fever these days. Whether in the Village, at the ESC Square or on the Boulevard, Eurovision fans from all countries have taken over the city on the Rhine.

One person is celebrating his great triumph here: it's exceptional talent Nemo. Because of Nemo, the ESC 2025 is also taking place in Switzerland - in Basel.

Nemo has only appeared once in Basel, during his short appearance for DRS3. Nemo performed two songs in the Village: "Casanova" and "The Code". Nemo took the audience by storm.

Five reasons for Nemo's triumph.

Jackpot 1: The song is playing everywhere

"The Code" is the ESC soundtrack from Basel - and fills Nemo's account.

Nemo won the ESC contest in Malmö last year with "The Code".

This song can be heard almost constantly in Basel. Whether in the Village or at the sausage stand in front of the town hall - Nemo's "The Code" rattles out of the loudspeakers everywhere.

This means that Nemo's bank account is filled with royalties.

A welcome boost for the Biel talent, who is currently working on his debut album.

🪙 Jackpot 2: Clear the stage for the new song

"I'm freaking excited to perform", wrote Nemo on Instagram about the news that the non-binary Swiss ESC hopeful will be presenting the new song at the competition.

This means that Nemo's new song will be heard by 150 to 180 million TV viewers (depending on the source). The ESC show is the biggest music spectacle in the world. What a (free) advertising platform for Nemo. Priceless.

🪙 Jackpot 3: Suddenly back in the spotlight

Nemo is currently only giving interviews to a few selected media outlets. However, the ESC performance suddenly attracts a lot of public attention. More visibility means more people are talking about Nemo again - and listening to or buying the new songs from the upcoming album.

🪙 Jackpot 4: New opportunities in the creative hotspot

A total of 37 countries are taking part in ESC 2025 with their act, which means that Basel is full of singers, producers and creative musicians.

An ideal biotope for Nemo to make new contacts here for further projects or ideas.

🪙 Jackpot 5: Home game with a heart

London is currently Nemo's creative home. Nemo finds inspiration for new music and new ideas there.

For the ESC, Nemo returns to his old home, where his family is at home. A family visit and single launch in one.

