With Black Sabbath, he was considered the founder of heavy metal. Now the British rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76 - just a few weeks after his farewell concert.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76.

This was announced by his family in a statement on Tuesday.

Shortly afterwards, numerous companions took to social media to bid farewell to the musician.

Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi wrote on the short message service X: "I just can't believe it!" Show more

The world of pop and rock mourns the loss of Ozzy Osbourne. The legendary British heavy metal singer and reality TV star died on Tuesday at the age of 76, his family announced.

Black Sabbath co-founder Tony Iommi wrote on the short message service X: "I just can't believe it!" It was such heartbreaking news that he was at a loss for words, said the 77-year-old. He and the other Black Sabbath members had lost their brother.

Pop star Elton John (78) paid tribute to Osbourne as a "true friend and gigantic trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods". The news made him very sad, wrote Elton John and posted a photo showing the two stars side by side.

Rod Stewart (80) posted a tongue-in-cheek message. "Bye, Bye Ozzy, sleep well my friend. See you up there - later rather than sooner."

He gave an acclaimed farewell concert just a few weeks ago

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood wrote on X: "I'm so sad to hear the news of Ozzy Osbourne's death."

The concert a few days ago in Birmingham was a wonderful farewell for the singer. Queen guitarist Brian May (78) described the gig as a "glorious way to say goodbye". The world will "miss Ozzy's unique presence and fearless talent".

Just a few weeks ago, Osbourne, who was suffering from Parkinson's disease, gave a highly acclaimed farewell concert in his home town of Birmingham. Ex-Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar (77), who was also on stage at the concert, wrote: "Wow, that puts him in a category of his own. If that's not proof of dedication and loyalty to his fans. No one will be able to imitate him!"

A statement from his family said: "It is with more sadness than words can express that we have to announce that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love." The family asked that privacy be respected.

The BBC, citing his publicist, reported that he had died in the UK. Osbourne and his family had lived in the US state of California since the early 2000s, but he had always kept a base in the country of his birth, the BBC said.

Ex-footballer David Beckham wrote on Instagram: "So sad to see Ozzy pass away. Thank you for entertaining us."

Became world famous as the lead singer of Black Sabbath

Osbourne achieved international fame in the 70s as the energetic frontman of Black Sabbath. The influential heavy metal band was founded in Birmingham in 1968. Osbourne was born there in a working-class neighborhood on December 3, 1948.

With their dark, heavy sound, hard guitar riffs and cynical lyrics, Black Sabbath became pioneers of the genre. Their best-known songs include "Paranoid", "Iron Man" and "War Pigs".

Osbourne's distinctive, nasal voice was the defining element of the music alongside Tony Iommi's dark guitar sound. On stage, the showman acted like a madman alongside the rather introverted lead guitarist and the almost stoic bassist Geezer Butler, jumping around on stage and clapping his hands wildly. The band fired him in 1979 because of drug and alcohol problems.

Solo career and many scandals

With the help of his manager Sharon Arden, whom he later married, Osbourne launched a solo career. With hits such as "Crazy Train", "Mr. Crowley" and "I Don't Know", his debut album "Blizzard of Ozz" (1980) was a commercial success. The scandal-ridden rock star is said to have sold around 100 million records in total.

His wild appearance, his play with provocation and horror elements thrilled fans, but frightened conservative and religious groups, particularly in the USA.

Time and again, the musician caused controversy. At one concert, he bit the head off a bat that an audience member had brought on stage because he thought it was a rubber animal. He was repeatedly accused of being a devil worshipper, but Osbourne always denied this, saying he had nothing to do with black magic.

In fact, Osbourne often winked at the dark allusions. Many of his fans saw it more as a playful way of dealing with the dark side of life and death than serious occultism. In an interview with the Guardian, Osbourne described himself as a Christian.

Second career as a reality star

He is best known to a younger audience as the eccentric family man from the award-winning docu-soap "The Osbournes". In 2002, the world was able to experience his marriage and crazy life with his equally dazzling children Kelly and Jack up close when the Osbournes were filmed day and night for MTV. This also helped his musical career.

He also reunited with Black Sabbath several times. In 2013, the band rocketed back to the top of the charts with the comeback album "13", before saying goodbye to their fans in 2016 and 2017 with their "The End Tour".

Shortly afterwards, Ozzy Osbourne began his own farewell tour as a solo artist, which he had to cancel for health reasons.

Health problems and a final farewell

In recent years, the legendary frontman, whose real name was John Michael Osbourne, struggled with numerous health problems. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019.

He finally fulfilled a long-cherished dream and performed one last time on July 5. He gave a big farewell concert at Villa Park stadium in his home city of Birmingham. He performed it sitting down and was only able to sing a few hits - but many fans were in tears.

