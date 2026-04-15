Empty food stalls at the Coachella Festival and Revolve Festival. Screenshot Bran Flakez

Normally there are long queues in front of the food stands at Coachella, but this year they remain empty. Many suspect that the Ozempic weight loss injection is behind this.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you At the Coachella Festival in California, the Ozempic weight loss injection seems to be particularly popular this year.

Many visitors are conspicuously abstaining from food.

Influencers report unusually short queues at the food stands, which is partly attributed to the Ozempic trend and partly to the high prices. Show more

Once a year, celebrities, influencers and music fans make the pilgrimage to the Californian desert for Coachella. It is probably one of the most famous festivals in the world. Over two weekends in April, numerous stars and bands perform on several stages. The unspoken motto here is: see and be seen.

The pressure to appear in the most eye-catching outfit, with the most beautiful styling and the slimmest silhouette is correspondingly high. Ozempic seems to be a loyal companion for the latter this year. In other words, the infamous slimming injection.

This is actually a drug that is used to treat type 2 diabetes. However, it is also an appetite suppressant and is used to lose weight. It is not only popular with celebrities.

Empty food stalls at Coachella

American influencer Bran Flakez has also noticed that the slimming injection is particularly trendy this year. In a video, he says that the queues at the food stands are shorter than ever before and that he gets his food within minutes without having to queue. "When I arrived at Coachella, I thought: Wow, I can get my food really quickly here. The queues at the food stands aren't long at all," he said. Then he realizes: Everyone here is on Ozempic.

Coachella is a big influencer get-together every year. Many of them are invited to the festival by big brands. For example, there is also the Revolve Festival a little away from the actual grounds. Here, stars and influencers are invited to linger and party away from the actual festival.

In a second video, Flakez reports that even at this festival, the rows in front of the food stands are empty, even though the food is free. The queue for sunglasses is much longer, as can be seen in the video.

Users make fun of this in the comments. "Dreams come true!!! I go to all festivals - provided there are no queues for food," commented one user under one of the two videos.

Another user commented: "Honey, they're not on Ozempic, they're on drugs." The consumption of stimulants such as crack, cocaine and methamphetamine also reduces appetite and leads to weight loss and malnutrition.

20 US dollars for a beer

However, the fact that nobody actually eats anything at Coachella because of Ozempic or drugs is probably only partly true. Another reason is probably the prices. Food and drinks are shockingly expensive there.

For example, a simple burger costs around 23 US dollars. A mac and cheese with a small portion of fried chicken costs 26 US dollars, and a Caesar salad costs around 25 US dollars. If you're thirsty after your meal, you can buy a beer for 20 US dollars. A lemonade costs 12 US dollars, a bottle of water around 9 US dollars and a coffee 20 US dollars.

So whether you simply can't afford to eat at Coachella - or whether you're not hungry anyway due to various substances - remains unclear. But it's certainly crazy.

Video from the department