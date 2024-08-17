The indie band Milky Chance has over a billion views on Spotify with songs like "Stolen Dance". You can watch the German duo's concert at Openair Gampel in the stream here from 8.15 pm.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Milky Chance are playing at Openair Gampel on Saturday.

blue Music will be broadcasting the concert tonight at 8.15 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News. Show more

Please note: There is a technical problem with the stream. However, the concert can be followed on free TV on blue Zoom. We apologize for the disruption.

Milky Chance have been in constant motion since the release of their single "Stolen Dance" in 2013. The song reached the top of the charts in more than a dozen countries before climbing to the top of the American Billboard Alternative Charts internationally.

In the years that followed, the band released four critically acclaimed studio albums, played sold-out concerts around the world, appeared on almost every late-night television show and played legendary festivals from Coachella to Lollapalooza.

On Saturday, the German duo will be paying a visit to Openair Gampel. Not in the Upper Valais yourself? No problem: blue Music will be broadcasting Milky Chance's concert tonight at 8.15 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News.