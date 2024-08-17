  1. Residential Customers
Openair Gampel in the stream Nod, tap and dance along with Milky Chance

Dominik Müller

17.8.2024

The indie band Milky Chance has over a billion views on Spotify with songs like "Stolen Dance". You can watch the German duo's concert at Openair Gampel in the stream here from 8.15 pm.

17.8.2024

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Milky Chance are playing at Openair Gampel on Saturday.
  • blue Music will be broadcasting the concert tonight at 8.15 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News.
Show more

Please note: There is a technical problem with the stream. However, the concert can be followed on free TV on blue Zoom. We apologize for the disruption.

Milky Chance have been in constant motion since the release of their single "Stolen Dance" in 2013. The song reached the top of the charts in more than a dozen countries before climbing to the top of the American Billboard Alternative Charts internationally.

In the years that followed, the band released four critically acclaimed studio albums, played sold-out concerts around the world, appeared on almost every late-night television show and played legendary festivals from Coachella to Lollapalooza.

On Saturday, the German duo will be paying a visit to Openair Gampel. Not in the Upper Valais yourself? No problem: blue Music will be broadcasting Milky Chance's concert tonight at 8.15 pm on free TV on blue Zoom and here in the stream on blue News.

Experience the best concerts with blue Music
zVg

With blue Music and as a sponsor of the most renowned music festivals in Switzerland, Swisscom creates unique experiences on site, on the road and at home. We accompany many of the best and biggest national open airs and show the stars of the scene in front of and behind the scenes exclusively on all our channels: online at blue News, on social media and with blue Zoom and blue TV also on the big screen at home.

Dein Festival-Sommer – live mit blue Music

blue Music zeigt die besten Livekonzerte und schönsten Momente der grössten Schweizer Musikfestivals. Live im Free TV auf blue Zoom, online auf blue.ch/music oder in der blue News App – egal ob unterwegs oder Zuhause.

Livekonzert verpasst? Keine Sorge, auf der blue TV Musikwelt kannst du (fast) alle Konzerte in voller Länge geniessen. Es ist ganz einfach: Auf deiner Swisscom TV Box findest du auf dem Homescreen direkt den Button «blue Music». Solltest du blue TV über die blue TV App auf deinem Smart-TV nutzen, klickst du dort ebenfalls auf der Startseite einfach auf «blue Music».

Du bist unterwegs und möchtest ebenfalls kein Musik-Highlight verpassen? Dann logg dich ohne zusätzliche Kosten über die blue TV App auf deinem Tablet/Smartphone oder über den Browser auf tv.blue.ch ein und wähle «blue Music». Du kannst die blue TV App ohne kostenpflichtiges Swisscom blue Abo nutzen.

Weiter zu blue Music auf blue TV