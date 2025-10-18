Hecht are currently flying high: they are on tour with their new album "Lovers" and many of their concerts are sold out. Singer Stefan Buck talks to Lässer about the strong cohesion in the band - and about the fact that there can sometimes be noise.

The band Hecht is currently touring successfully with their new album "Lovers" - many concerts in Switzerland are sold out.

Singer Stefan Buck speaks openly about tensions in the band, but emphasizes the strong togetherness and emotional intensity of making music.

Despite the challenges between band, family and career, Buck's live energy on stage remains overwhelming after 28 years of music. Show more

Hecht have a full schedule again: they are touring Switzerland and Germany with their new album "Lovers". Almost all Swiss gigs are sold out.

Album, tour and next year's Hallenstadion: Hecht have a lot going on. Do they ever fall out? After all, the five band members have known each other for ages and have grown together. Stefan Buck: "Minor, of course we've had arguments. There are a lot of emotions involved. Making music is such a funny thing. There are a lot of emotions, it's about passion and irrational things that you want to create together."

On the other hand, Hecht is also a company. One that plays concerts - and whose rhythm follows the lives of the five band members. Not an easy task.

Stefan Buck on Hecht: "We've found five people who complement each other really well"

For Stefan Buck, the composition of his band is a stroke of luck: "We've found five people who complement each other really well". He is at the front: "I get to stand at the front and orchestrate it."

When Stefan Buck is at the front of the stage, he also feels a sense of obligation: "There are four people who give it their all. I also want to give my best performance."

There is always an indescribable energy live - whether in front of a hundred fans or in a sold-out hall.

Stefan Buck: "I've been doing this for 28 years - and it still blows me away. Sometimes in my life I wish it had been a little less exciting so that I could get on with my life."

Music as a virus and life between family and band - he also talks about this with Claudia Lässer.

