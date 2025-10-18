Hecht are currently flying high: they are on tour with their new album "Lovers" and many of their concerts are sold out. Singer Stefan Buck talks to Lässer about the strong cohesion in the band - and about the fact that there can sometimes be noise.
Hecht have a full schedule again: they are touring Switzerland and Germany with their new album "Lovers". Almost all Swiss gigs are sold out.
Album, tour and next year's Hallenstadion: Hecht have a lot going on. Do they ever fall out? After all, the five band members have known each other for ages and have grown together. Stefan Buck: "Minor, of course we've had arguments. There are a lot of emotions involved. Making music is such a funny thing. There are a lot of emotions, it's about passion and irrational things that you want to create together."
On the other hand, Hecht is also a company. One that plays concerts - and whose rhythm follows the lives of the five band members. Not an easy task.
Stefan Buck on Hecht: "We've found five people who complement each other really well"
For Stefan Buck, the composition of his band is a stroke of luck: "We've found five people who complement each other really well". He is at the front: "I get to stand at the front and orchestrate it."
When Stefan Buck is at the front of the stage, he also feels a sense of obligation: "There are four people who give it their all. I also want to give my best performance."
There is always an indescribable energy live - whether in front of a hundred fans or in a sold-out hall.
Stefan Buck: "I've been doing this for 28 years - and it still blows me away. Sometimes in my life I wish it had been a little less exciting so that I could get on with my life."
Music as a virus and life between family and band - he also talks about this with Claudia Lässer.
