  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Stefan Buck from Hecht "Noise in the band? Sure! Making music is a funny thing"

Carlotta Henggeler

18.10.2025

Hecht are currently flying high: they are on tour with their new album "Lovers" and many of their concerts are sold out. Singer Stefan Buck talks to Lässer about the strong cohesion in the band - and about the fact that there can sometimes be noise.

18.10.2025, 10:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The band Hecht is currently touring successfully with their new album "Lovers" - many concerts in Switzerland are sold out.
  • Singer Stefan Buck speaks openly about tensions in the band, but emphasizes the strong togetherness and emotional intensity of making music.
  • Despite the challenges between band, family and career, Buck's live energy on stage remains overwhelming after 28 years of music.
Show more

Hecht have a full schedule again: they are touring Switzerland and Germany with their new album "Lovers". Almost all Swiss gigs are sold out.

Album, tour and next year's Hallenstadion: Hecht have a lot going on. Do they ever fall out? After all, the five band members have known each other for ages and have grown together. Stefan Buck: "Minor, of course we've had arguments. There are a lot of emotions involved. Making music is such a funny thing. There are a lot of emotions, it's about passion and irrational things that you want to create together."

On the other hand, Hecht is also a company. One that plays concerts - and whose rhythm follows the lives of the five band members. Not an easy task.

Stefan Buck on Hecht: "We've found five people who complement each other really well"

For Stefan Buck, the composition of his band is a stroke of luck: "We've found five people who complement each other really well". He is at the front: "I get to stand at the front and orchestrate it."

When Stefan Buck is at the front of the stage, he also feels a sense of obligation: "There are four people who give it their all. I also want to give my best performance."

Bötschi asks Hecht singer Stefan Buck.

Bötschi asks Hecht singer Stefan Buck"I have trouble with the way money is celebrated in St. Moritz"

There is always an indescribable energy live - whether in front of a hundred fans or in a sold-out hall.

Stefan Buck: "I've been doing this for 28 years - and it still blows me away. Sometimes in my life I wish it had been a little less exciting so that I could get on with my life."

Music as a virus and life between family and band - he also talks about this with Claudia Lässer.

You can watch the whole show with Stefan Buck here:

Or as a podcast to listen to

More about "Lässer"

Emigrant Farah de Tomi.

Emigrant Farah de Tomi"I don't have time to die or get sick"

"Lässer" talk with tech pioneerBea Knecht: "When I was 11 at ski camp, a boy said to me: 'You can always become a girl'"

Model and presenter Christa Rigozzi.

Model and presenter Christa Rigozzi"I had to fight and prove that I'm good"

More about Hecht

Backstage at Openair Gampel. Stefan Buck:

Backstage at Openair GampelStefan Buck: "We're going home 'go brüele'"

Re-Live on blue Zoom. This is how crazy the Hecht concert at the Hallenstadion was

Re-Live on blue ZoomThis is how crazy the Hecht concert at the Hallenstadion was

More from the department

Great professional moments and private turbulence. This was the eventful life of music legend Jack White

Great professional moments and private turbulenceThis was the eventful life of music legend Jack White

Star violinist performs in Zurich. Anne-Sophie Mutter on Roger Federer:

Star violinist performs in ZurichAnne-Sophie Mutter on Roger Federer: "There are many parallels"

"The End of an Era"Taylor Swift announces mini-documentary series and concert film