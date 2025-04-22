  1. Residential Customers
Transported away by helicopter Norway's Queen Sonja in hospital with breathing difficulties

SDA

22.4.2025 - 09:53

Queen Sonja has been taken to hospital by rescue helicopter. (archive photo)
Picture: Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/dpa

Queen Sonja of Norway has been flown to hospital by helicopter. It is said that the 87-year-old was admitted to Oslo University Hospital due to breathing difficulties.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Queen Sonja of Norway has been flown to hospital by rescue helicopter.
  • According to the Royal Household, the 87-year-old was admitted to Oslo University Hospital due to breathing difficulties.
  • According to broadcaster NRK, Sonja arrived at the hospital late on Monday evening.
Show more

According to the Norwegian court, the Queen was taken to Oslo University Hospital due to breathing difficulties.

According to broadcaster NRK, Sonja arrived at the hospital late on Monday evening.

The statement from the court revealed that Sonja was picked up from the royal ski and hunting lodge about 300 kilometers northwest of Oslo. This is where the Norwegian royal family traditionally spends the Easter holidays.

Queen was fitted with a pacemaker in January

In January, the wife of Head of State King Harald V (88) was fitted with a pacemaker. Harald has also been wearing such a pacemaker for a year.

As the newspaper "Verdens Gang" reported, Crown Prince Haakon is traveling to Poland with the Norwegian Foreign Minister on Tuesday as planned, despite his mother's illness. A spokeswoman for the court confirmed this to the newspaper.

