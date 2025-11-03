What is it like to live alongside one of Switzerland's most famous folk musicians? Brigitte Trauffer talks openly about her life as "Frau vom" - between the stage lights, everyday life in a relationship and doing business together.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Brigitte Trauffer is publishing a second book about her husband Marc Trauffer, as many new, significant events have happened since the first book.

The book shows Marc Trauffer as a struggling entrepreneur and man - with setbacks, self-doubt and pressure to succeed.

Brigitte also honestly discusses her own role, private conflicts and the challenges of being the wife of a prominent man.

Marc Trauffer will be performing at Zurich's Hallenstadion on November 8 and 9, 2025. Show more

Brigitte Trauffer, after "Marc Trauffer - Dä mit de Chüeh", your second biographical book "Machen. Just do it - authorized stories" about your husband Marc. Why wasn't one book enough?

Brigitte Trauffer: Definitely not. So much has happened in seven years - we could have written three books! Many people asked when a new one was coming, and during the writing process it became clear that it was necessary. The stories about the Büetzer Buebe or the hotel construction in the Corona era alone would provide enough material for their own books.

What new things do readers learn about Marc?

That not everything always runs smoothly for him either. Many people think he has it easy - but that's not true. He also has to fight, work and show courage. We wanted to show what it's really like to be an entrepreneur - with all the doubts and setbacks.

What was it like to become a character in the book yourself? I imagine it was strange ...

It was difficult at first. I didn't want it to seem like I was trying to make myself the center of attention. But I couldn't write about myself in the third person. So I decided to be honest - even about disagreements, stress or insecurities.

So disagreements are part of it?

Oh yes. We're both very clear in our opinions - things can get heated. It's sometimes almost impossible to simply switch to "private" after a heated meeting. But we both hold no grudges, and that helps. Nevertheless, if you work together, you have to be honest about the downsides.

Did Marc have a say in the book?

No, he told me right from the start: 'Write what you want - it should be honest'. There were only a few critical topics - such as the media or guest behavior - where we discussed how openly we should address them. But otherwise: total freedom. He trusted me completely.

What is it like to live with a famous man? To always be Trauffer's wife?

It's nice and exciting, but of course, like everything, it has two sides. For example, many people expect to see him in the hotel - and then it's just me. (laughs) I often hear: "Are you the wife of..." - and the sentence just ends there. I think it's so funny that I want to make myself a T-shirt with the words "D'Frau vom..." printed on it.

How do you find relaxation amidst all the stress?

Our dogs are worth their weight in gold. I go for a walk in the morning, he goes in the evening - that grounds us. And we consciously take our time: a leisurely breakfast, coffee, peace and quiet. If we can, we go to Liechtenstein - it's our little oasis away from everyday life. Not everyone knows us there the same way they do at home.

What is important to you about your books?

We founded our own publishing house so that the book could be printed in Switzerland. It's twice as expensive, but we want to create value in our own country. It is unacceptable that Swiss biographies are printed abroad while jobs are lost here. We wanted to set an example - one for Switzerland as a production location.

More videos from the department