Coldplay singer Chris Martin has spoken out for the first time about the much-discussed Kiss cam incident, which took place during a concert in Boston and cost CEO Andy Byron his job.

With a twinkle in his eye and plenty of charm, Martin spoke about the event on stage in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday night.

The singer joked that concertgoers should be prepared for video footage and advised them to "put on makeup, make yourself camera-ready". This remark referred to the incident in which the then head of the tech company Astronomer and his HR manager were captured on the Kiss cam during a Coldplay concert. The scene went viral, as Byron is married and his colleague is also said to be in a relationship.

During the performance at Camp Randall Stadium, Martin said: "We want to say hello to some of you in the crowd, and how do we do that? We use our cameras and show some of you on the big screen." This statement was shared by concertgoers on social media.

The incident, in which Byron and Kristin Cabot were filmed canoodling, led to an awkward situation as the pair tried to hide from the cameras. The pictures quickly spread across the internet, and Martin commented humorously: "Either they're having an affair or they're very shy."

In that one Coldplay Kiss Cam moment — strangers became family, and the world felt whole again 💋🌍❤️#Coldplay #kisscam pic.twitter.com/ikm1DsWV99 — Mr.K (@KAMAL__09) July 20, 2025

Most expensive Coldplay concert of all time

Byron, who has since left the company, now has to deal with the consequences of his actions. His fortune is estimated at up to 70 million dollars and his annual salary was up to 700,000 dollars. Internet users are already speculating about the possible costs of a divorce, which has been described as the "most expensive Coldplay concert of all time".

Kristin Cabot's future at Astronomer is uncertain. Her role at the company involved compliance with company policies prohibiting relationships between executives and employees.

