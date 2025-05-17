Whether Celine Dion performs at the ESC depends on her health. Jens Büttner/dpa

There are growing signs that Céline Dion could make a big comeback at the ESC final in Basel in 2025. According to Blick, the schedule has been changed - and a surprise appearance by the Canadian seems within reach.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Céline Dion is apparently set to perform at the ESC final in Basel

A previously shown greeting clip has been removed from the show schedule

Céline Dion, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland in 1988, is causing speculation just a few hours before the ESC final in Basel. As reported by blick.ch, there is much to suggest that the Canadian will make a surprise appearance on Saturday evening.

A video greeting from Dion was played during the two dress rehearsals - but this clip has now been removed from the final production schedule. Only a small group of employees apparently have access to the current version of the schedule.

The video clip is missing, which according to Blick could be a clear indication of a live performance. SRG did not want to confirm or deny this to the newspaper and merely referred to Dion's state of health, which has top priority. The organizers also kept a low profile when asked by blue News.

Several media outlets, including the BBC, reported on Friday that Dion's private jet had flown from Paris to Basel. So far there is no photo of the singer in the city - which is fueling further speculation. The strategy at the ESC final was apparently also to keep the surprise effect until the end.

Huge performance 37 years after the win?

The situation is reminiscent of Dion's secret performance at the opening of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris: back then, she surprised everyone with a performance from the Eiffel Tower - without prior announcement.

It remains to be seen what Céline Dion will sing in Basel. A comeback of her ESC winning song "Ne partez pas sans moi" is possible, possibly combined with a new song. Whether she will perform in the ESC hall or on the large public viewing stage in St. Jakob-Park also remains unclear. According to Blick, however, she will perform in the St. Jakobshalle.

Like ABBA, Céline Dion is one of the few ESC winners who went on to launch a global career. Now, 37 years after her victory, she could once again provide an unforgettable ESC moment.