Founded in Manchester in the north-west of England in 1991, Oasis are regarded as co-founders of the Britpop era. Image: sda

In the summer, Oasis announced their comeback after a long-standing dispute. Now Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel have also buried the hatchet. Will they be making music together again soon?

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Whether it's a dispute or a lack of success: it happens again and again that music bands get back together after years of radio silence.

However, it is often not so much fate that brings the musicians back together, but the prospect of lucrative income.

A current example: the British pop band Oasis wants to give a few concerts together in the summer of 2025.

And since it has become known that Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel have met for lunch, their fans are also hoping for joint concerts by the two squabblers. Show more

Their songs are legendary. So is their long-standing dispute: but now peace is said to have been restored between Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. Garfunkel told the British Times that tears even flowed during a lunch together.

The former folk duo made music history with hits such as "The Sound of Silence", "Mrs. Robinson" and "Bridge over Troubled Water".

Of course, many fans are now hoping that the two musicians will not only eat and cry together in the future, but will soon be making music together again.

"We still hate each other like the plague"

Whether it's a heated argument, a lack of success or the death of a member: it happens time and again that some bands suddenly get back together after several years apart. However, it's often not so much fate that leads to such comebacks, but rather the prospect of lucrative income.

The British punk pioneers Sex Pistols even admitted this quite openly in 1996 when they called their reunion tour "Filthy Lucre". Translated, this means filthy lucre.

Singer Johnny Rotten said during a press conference at the time: "We still hate each other like the plague, but we've found a common cause: your money."

Resignation from resignation - Take That has a lot of experience with this

Some band comebacks only take place decades later and only last for one evening - like Led Zeppelin's only reunion concert to date in 2007.

Other bands come back without ever really having been away. After the Scorpions announced their break-up 14 years ago, the German rock band led by singer Klaus Meine embarked on one farewell tour after another - before finally announcing their retirement in 2013.

The members of Take That also have experience of retiring. The band was founded in 1990 as a boy band in Manchester, UK. When Robbie Williams left the band in 1995 and the band disbanded a year later, many fans felt their world collapse.

From 2005, Howard Donald, Robbie Williams, Jason Orange, Mark Owen and Gary Barlow were back on stage together as Take That in various constellations.

The band currently consists of the three founding members Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. Robbie Williams occasionally joins the band.

"I liked my mom until she gave birth to Liam"

The most recent example of a reunion is the British band Oasis. After an argument with his brother and singer Liam - in Paris in 2019 - guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher threw in the towel.

Until last summer, when there were suddenly increasing signs that the two brothers had become close again.

Before that, a typical quote from Noel Gallagher about his younger brother went something like this: "I liked my mom until she gave birth to Liam." It didn't sound much friendlier the other way around.

It is not known how nice the two brothers really are to each other at the moment. Nor is it known whether it's just filthy lucre that prompted the Gallaghers to give a few concerts together for the 30th anniversary of their second album "(What's the Story) Morning Glory?" in 2025.

Modern Talking: Will there be a third time?

Dieter Bohlen and Thomas Anders from the German pop band Modern Talking have also often quarrelled. As a result, the band has already split up twice.

Nevertheless, there are still many fans around the world who are hoping for another comeback. This is also because it is said that the two men have reconciled once again after years of quarrelling.

According to Thomas Anders, he and Dieter Bohlen buried the hatchet a few months ago, but no further comeback is planned.

"There is no plan B in our drawer," said the 61-year-old Anders in the German newspaper "Rhein Zeitung".

Let's see if it will really stay that way.

More videos from the department