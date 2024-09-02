They are celebrating a comeback: the Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Sean Dempsey/PA/dpa

Oasis fans have had to reckon with around 150 francs for a ticket. However, dynamic pricing means that many are paying significantly more. One minister is also affected - and suspects unfair means.

No time? blueNews summarizes for you The British government wants to investigate the practice of dynamic pricing for concert tickets, such as Oasis concerts, more closely.

Culture Minister Lisa Nandy criticizes that fans are being excluded by price jumps and announces an investigation into the transparency and technology behind these pricing models. Show more

Following criticism of the dynamic pricing of tickets for Oasis concerts, the British government wants to take a closer look at the practice.

It was "depressing" that some fans were being excluded from concerts because of the price jumps, said Culture Minister Lisa Nandy. The cabinet will "look at issues around transparency and the use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queuing systems that incentivize it", Nandy announced.

Standing tickets for the 17 Oasis concerts in the UK and Ireland in summer 2025 were announced at around 135 pounds (150 francs). However, due to dynamic pricing on the ticket provider's website, prices shot up to 350 pounds (390 francs). British law allows costs to be adjusted in the event of high demand.

Tickets sold out quickly

Incidentally, cabinet member Lucy Powell was also affected and ended up paying more than twice as much for her tickets, as she told the BBC. She had little sympathy for dynamic pricing, but that was the way the market worked. The tickets sold out quickly.

Even before the pre-sale for Oasis began on Sunday, the government had already announced that it would review online sites for the resale of tickets. They are often criticized for reselling tickets for many times the original price.

