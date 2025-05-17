Odette Hella'Grand hosts the program at the ESC Village in Basel. The drag queen talks about acceptance in Switzerland, her job at the ESC and her highlight so far: meeting Conchita Wurst.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Eurovillage is a hit at the ESC in Basel : free concerts take place every day.

The offer is very popular with visitors, Maja Hartmann, media spokesperson for Host City Basel, tells blue News.

A Basel celebrity welcomes the guests and hosts the evenings: Drag queen Odette Hella'Grand.

blue News met Odette at the Eurovillage for an interview. Show more

Odette Hella'Grand is recognizable from afar: an imposing figure in her drag queen outfit - with elaborate make-up and an elegant evening dress.

The Basel drag queen hosts the evenings at Eurovillage - together with comedian Joël von Mutzenbecher and singer Tanja Dankner.

blue News met Odette Hella'Grand in the Eurovillage to talk about the acceptance of drag queens in the ESC bubble and in Switzerland.

