Stage mishaps, eloquence and fatherly joys - a conversation with German pop star Alvaro Soler shortly before his performance in front of 13,000 fans.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alvaro Soler remains calm before his performance at the Energy Star Night and relies on meditation instead of adrenaline.

In an interview with blue News, the musician talks about a microphone accident on stage and what he thinks of the ESC.

When asked about favorites, Soler is diplomatic and emphasizes his role as a supporter of all acts. Show more

When 13,000 people are eagerly awaiting the next act, many an artist's pulse starts to race. But Alvaro Soler, the German-Spanish pop star with the summer hits, remains relaxed - at least outwardly. "Of course, it can always happen that they don't clap because they're waiting for someone else," he says with a laugh shortly before his big performance at the Energy Star Night. "But that's the way it is at festivals: It's a risk we're willing to take."

Soler, known for songs such as "Sofia" and "La Cintura", is almost heralding the start of summer in Switzerland with his performance. But despite his experience, Soler says in an interview with blue News that stage mishaps cannot be ruled out, even after years: "I once lost my microphone, it rolled under my drummer. I couldn't get to it. The technician Lukas had to step in. It was only a few seconds, but it felt like hours."

No alcohol and no push-ups for Soler

Before his performance, the singer relies less on adrenaline and more on inner calm. No alcohol, no push-ups - "come down a bit, go through the songs, meditate", is how he describes his ritual. And yet there is a hint of irony: "Today I'm doing push-ups and drinking a lot of beer. No, fun!"

Alvaro Soler was a judge on "The Voice Kids". When asked which artist he would press the buzzer for on Energy Star Night? "Steve Aoki, Max Giesinger... I would buzz for all of them. I'm here today to give love."

Whether microphone mishap or multi-talent - Alvaro Soler remains true to himself. See how good his language skills are and what he thinks of the ESC in the video.