After more than 20 years of making music together, the Swiss band Pegasus is making a break: bassist Gabriel Spahni and guitarist Simon Spahr will leave the successful Biel-based pop band at the end of 2025. The band published the news on Instagram. The change came as a surprise to fans and the music scene alike.
Pegasus announced the decision on Instagram on Monday evening. "This is all done amicably and with understanding for our individual needs and desire for new beginnings," reads the statement.
Farewell tour with 30 concerts
While singer Noah Veraguth and drummer Stefan Brenner want to continue and reposition the band, Spahni and Spahr are looking for new challenges.
Pegasus will remain active in its original line-up until the end of 2025. Around 30 concerts are planned, including a club tour in spring and several festival appearances in summer. This Friday (January 17) will also see the release of "Twisted Hearts Club", the band's last album in its previous formation.
Fans react with surprise and emotion
The break-up news caught many fans off guard. Under the Instagram post, numerous followers expressed their dismay:
"I'm speechless. You can't do this. I will miss you so much," wrote one user. Another fan showed understanding: "A difficult decision, but everyone has to go their own way." ESC star Remo Forrer (23) also had his say with two hurt heart emojis.
Pegasus is one of the most successful Swiss pop bands of the last few decades. They achieved platinum status with albums such as "Human.Technology" and "Love & Gunfire". They have also won a Prix Walo and three Swiss Music Awards.