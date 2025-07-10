Openair Frauenfeld Ticker People threatened with bag knife - police arrest man +++ "My boss thinks I'm sick"
Valérie Glutz
10.7.2025
Openair Frauenfeld takes place from July 10 to 12, 2025 and is the largest hip-hop festival in Europe. With the blue News festival ticker, you can be there live.
-
We're about to start with Luciano - one of the headliners ... but before that we had an animal encounter
Funny encounter with the advertising cow - but we're actually waiting for LUCIANO. At last! 8 p.m. and off we go. He's one of the highlights ...
-
7.14 pm
Police arrest festival visitors - friends are shocked
Strange scene on the site: Suddenly, several security staff storm onto the campsite and take a young man into custody. The reason? He is said to have threatened another guest. "The word knife was also used," his friends describe. They are shocked by the incident: "He was with us the whole time and didn't do anything."
A colleague of the arrested man, a German festival guest, is particularly upset: "If you tell someone you want to cut them off, you don't get arrested straight away - or is that how it is in Switzerland?" The man is currently being detained.
The police have now arrived. A colleague spoke to an officer: "They are accusing him of threatening several people with a bag knife." The accused must now be remanded in custody.
At the request of blue News, the Thurgau cantonal police confirmed that one person had been arrested. "We received a report that a man had threatened another person with a knife," says a police spokesperson. Further information on the incident will not be released until tomorrow.
-
18:47
Straight to the mosh pit with the back armor - how practical
What do we see there? A concertgoer trots straight to the next mosh pit with integrated back armor. Bravo!
Cheaper than going to the doctor afterwards - and Suva will be happy too ...😃
-
18:00
OAF fan from Bavaria: "My boss thinks I'm ill"Mood OAF FridayMood OAF Friday
Ken traveled all the way from Bavaria for the OAF. His highlight took place yesterday: A$AP Rocky is his absolute favorite artist: "It was really awesome," he concludes. "The mosh pits in particular were crazy."
However, he denies being asked for a photo. The reason: "My boss thinks I'm ill."
-
16:45
SahBabii on stage: Shady spots are in demand - Swiss men in high demand today
Yesterday, at the same time and in the same place, there were significantly more people on the site.
No matter, the atmosphere at the SahBabii gig is relaxed and peaceful.
Ah - and the DJane from SahBabii is looking for a Swiss boyfriend, she calls out to the crowd.
Phew, Swiss men are in high demand these days. Nura was already looking for a man here ... but she wants a sugar daddy with money and a house.
And: shady spots are in demand today. It's Gettin' Hot in Here.
-
16:30
Heyyy Frauenfeld, let's be honest: Do you miss Justin Timberlake? Anyone?
Justin Timberlake has canceled his gig at Openair Frauenfeld "for production reasons". Are festival-goers sad about this?
-
15:29
Nura: "I'm still looking for a sugar daddy, does anyone in Switzerland have a house and money?"
Läck, what a steep start to the concert Nami. Zack, everyone's awake and ready again.
Rapper Nura makes a clear announcement right at the start of her gig on the Arena Stage.
What's more, she has a golden concert rule: "Never spray water at someone with a joint in their hand! Who was that?", she wants to know during the performance. So who was that?
And the party crowd celebrates Nura and her performance.
-
14:15
Hot rap music, party feeling - and drugs?
An exuberant open-air atmosphere, lots of cool music - the mood at the OAF is hot.
Every now and then an alcoholic drink is enjoyed at the concert.
But what about drugs?
blue News host Bettina Bestgen went to Frauenfeld to find out. Do OAF visitors have drugs with them - yes or no? Find out in the video above.
-
1 pm
After the concert - is before the concertOAF-Saturday: Insight into the campOAF-Saturday: Insight into the camp
A$AP Rocky set off a few pyros and Ikkimel created a mega atmosphere!
Tiredness or a hangover the day after? Certainly not in Frauenfeld.
Because die-hard OAF fans know: Anticipation is the greatest joy. The proof? Take a look at the latest pictures from the OAF.
Speaking of anticipation, here's a catchy tune for today.
-
Friday, July 11, 12:35 p.m.
New festival day - and what a day!
Friday promises to be a hot day, in both senses of the word. No wonder, the weather is right - and the line-up is TOP.
Among them are: Nura (3pm; Arena Stage), Luciano (8pm; Arena Stage) AND Young Thug (at 11.45pm on the Mainstage).
The atmosphere? Exuberant and cheerful. Let's go! People are slowly trickling out
Ah, don't forget your sunscreen, it's burning a bit more now.
-
00.11 am
That's it for today - see you tomorrow!
We say goodbye for today with the cheering festival guests. We would like to thank you for your interest and will of course be reporting directly from the festival site tomorrow. No prophet who predicts numerous mosh pits tomorrow.
-
00:06
The Openair Frauenfeld cheers after the Nati's equalizer
What a thriller in Geneva! Although the majority of people were at the A$AP Rocky concert when Riola Xhemaili scored the late equalizer, the result of the Nati naturally also made the rounds in Frauenfeld. Watch the video to see how people reacted.
-
11.41 pm
A$AP Rocky closes with fireworks
What started late ends with a bang: at the end, A$AP Rocky lights up the sky over Frauenfeld. The US star bids farewell with a loud firework display - after a rousing show with pyros and lots of mosh pits.
-
23.3
"I swear they were all standing on my leg"
The US star repeatedly asks his fans to make sure that no one is lying on the ground. With so many people, however, individual incidents can hardly be avoided. One young woman tries to get out of the crowd. "I swear, they were all standing on my leg," she says, crying.
-
11.23 pm
Moshpits get bigger and bigger
How big can a mosh pit be? A$AP Rocky: "Yes." Under the world star's personal guidance, the OAF crowd is enticed into one mosh pit after another. This is what it looks like from a safe distance on the screen:
-
11.08 pm
A$AP fans set off pyros in the crowd
Fire really seems to be a thing at A$AP shows. There's a lot going on at the Allmend. Pyros are set off again and again. How they were smuggled onto the site is unknown. Hopefully everyone will be spared burns.
-
10.55 pm
A$AP Rocky lights a fire
It doesn't take long for the first mosh pits to form - also thanks to a request from A$AP Rocky himself. The crowd doesn't need to be asked twice and goes full throttle. Pyros are even set off occasionally.ASAP RockyASAP Rocky
-
10.40 pm
Let's go!
He's here after all. And so the show of today's headliner begins around 25 minutes late.
-
10.30 pm
A$AP doesn't live up to his name
"As soon as possible" works differently: the concert was supposed to start at 10.15 pm, but there is still no sign of the US star. Whistles can even be heard from time to time.
-
10.13 pm
The crowd gets ready for A$AP Rocky
It's almost time for today's headliner A$AP Rocky to take to the Arena Stage. The area is packed.
The US star is characterized by his experimental musical style and his energetic live performances. Moshpits are pre-programmed.
Apart from his music, A$AP Rocky is also known for his relationship with international star Rihanna
-
21:17
Music fans cheer on the national team
The Swiss national team plays its last European Championship group game against Finland. And at the Openair Frauenfeld, football fans can join in the excitement at the Swisscom public viewing.Public Viewing OAFPublic Viewing OAF
-
9.05 pm
No getting through for Ikkimel
Because the German rapper Ikkimel is "only" performing on the LaFabrik stage, the space is far too small for the fans. Even before the concert begins, security closes the doors and doesn't let anyone in.
This leads to chaotic scenes in the waiting crowd: some try to climb over the barriers but are abruptly prevented from doing so by the security staff.
Ikkimel regularly causes a stir with her explicit lyrics and eye-catching performances. During her performances, people drink and make out or Ikkimel wears a strap-on dildo.
-
20:34
There is hardly any dancing at PartyNextDoor
Hands are up during the performance of Canadian act PartyNextDoor - not to join in the celebrations, but to film. Is this because the dancers on stage show a lot of bare skin?
-
20:18
Vibe check at the start of the festival
blue News host Bettina Bestgen asked visitors at the start of the festival: What do they really want to experience? And what are the three most important things they took away with them?
-
8.10 pm
Hands go up at Money Boy
As befits a hip-hop festival, all hands are in the air at the concert by Austrian rapper Money Boy.
-
7.05 pm
Are there fewer people than last year?
The evening has begun at Openair Frauenfeld and most of the festival-goers have probably arrived by now. According to blue News reporters on site, however, the site has not quite filled up. Tickets can still be purchased online for all days. The organizer remains silent on the pre-sales figures.Openair Frauenfeld evening atmosphereOpenair Frauenfeld evening atmosphere
The line-up of the open air was heavily criticized in the run-up to the event. Some people even resold their tickets when they saw the line-up .
-
6.50 pm
As always, it's time to queue at LaFabrik
The LaFabrik stage is like the Berghain of Openair Frauenfeld: admission is only available from 18 - and if you want to get in, you have to queue. This year is no different.
-
-
Don't want to miss the national soccer match? No problem!
Short service post: You don't have to watch the national team game on your cell phone tonight. You can watch it live at the Swisscom stand in public viewing. Will the national team attract even more spectators at Frauenfeld than the American rapper Cash Cobain, who is playing at the same time? We'll see.
-
5.24 pm
"Tomorrow there will be shorts"
Lorena and Florentina are at the Frauenfeld for the first time. They thought it would be colder. "Shorts tomorrow," they say.
For all those who feel the same way as Lorena and Florentina: tomorrow it will be 24 degrees in Frauenfeld, on Saturday 26 degrees. So shorts are a very good idea.
-
5.07 pm
"Help me forget what waaaaaar"
The festival grounds and the area in front of the stage have filled up. The atmosphere is rising. German rapper Bausa warms up the crowd and provides the first big sing-along moment with his hit "Was Du Liebe nennst".
-
4.39 pm
Frauenfeld is in football fever
Frauenfeld is not only in festival fever, but also in football fever! For tonight's European Championship match, some visitors have chosen football shirts for their outfits. You can find the best looks in the picture gallery.Women's national team support in FrauenfeldWomen's national team support in Frauenfeld
"I think the women's national team is better than the men's", said one festival-goer. Let's hope that the support from Frauenfeld brings the national team luck in the match against Finland! The match will be broadcast live from the Swisscom stand.
-
4.05 pm
Female acts are clearly underrepresented
Women are underrepresented at this year's Openair Frauenfeld. Not a single female headliner is on the program. And an analysis by the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper shows that only 16 percent of all acts performing have at least one female or non-binary member. Anyone looking for diversity on stage at Openair Frauenfeld will unfortunately need a magnifying glass.
-
3.21 pm
What people say about Openair Frauenfeld
Openair Frauenfeld has probably never been as controversial as this year. The organizer is focusing on artists who in some cases no longer have much to do with hip-hop. See what people think in the video.
-
3.10 pm
Aditotoro gives a concert in the VIP parking lot
Content creator Adrian Vogt, alias Aditotoro, has spent the last four days traveling from Italy to Openair Frauenfeld with friends and streaming everything live. Highlight and conclusion of the trip: A concert in the VIP parking lot of Openair Frauenfeld.
First, Aditotoro sings emotionally on his knees, before throwing himself into a mini moshpit with a few male fans. Vibe-wise, we're somewhere between a heartfelt fan moment and a bit of a stranger's embarrassment. But see for yourself.
-
14:17
Now there's music too
The crowd in front of the Arena Stage is still limited for the musical prelude. But the Solothurn dialect rapper Manillio, unimpressed, goes full throttle from the first beat.
-
1.50 pm
Besides music, there's also sport
In addition to the music, there are numerous attractions to discover on the festival site. For example, an improvised street basketball court.
-
1.16 pm
Campsite already in full festival mode
Openair Frauenfeld really kicks off today. On Wednesday evening, however, there was already a pre-show that has clearly left its mark on the campsite.
-
1.00 pm
Openair Frauenfeld gets underway!
Europe's biggest hip-hop festival begins in ideal summer weather. Around 20 degrees and a light wind make for pleasant conditions. The festival visitors gradually arrive on the Grosse Allmend.
-
12 noon
11.32 am
What actually gets left behind after a festival?
-
Thursday, July 10, 11:12 a.m.
This year's line-up was a talking point in the run-up to the festival