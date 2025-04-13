Fanta 4 at a concert in Zurich in 2015: Smudo (left), Thomas D and Michi Beck (right). KEYSTONE

A medical emergency forces "Die Fantastischen Vier" to cancel their planned performance in the Kölnarena. Thomas D. has to take it easy due to an acute back problem.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The performance of Die Fantastischen Vier in Cologne had to be canceled at short notice due to a medical emergency of Thomas D.

Manager Natascha Nopper confirmed that Thomas D. has been prescribed strict bed rest and is unable to travel or perform.

Thomas D. is suffering from acute back problems. Show more

The planned show by Die Fantastischen Vier in Cologne's LanXess Arena on Saturday, April 12, had to be canceled at short notice. The reason? Thomas D. is suffering from an acute back problem, which has led doctors to impose strict bed rest on him.

The cancellation of the surprise performance in front of 20,000 fans came unexpectedly. The band was due to perform as part of the Lidl Final4 Cup tournament, in which teams such as Kiel and the Rhein-Neckar Löwen were battling it out to win the cup. However, Thomas D.'s health problems put a spanner in the works for the cult band.

Manager comments on the situation

Natascha Nopper, the band's manager, explained to the newspaper "Bild" that Thomas D. was unable to travel from Hamburg to Cologne or perform due to his painful back. He is now at home recovering.

Future plans for the band

Despite the current situation, there is not much time to recover, as the "Long Player" open-air tour is scheduled from June to September, starting on June 15 in Kiel.

Replacement for the performance in Cologne

The organizers of the cup final tournament in the Kölnarena have already found a replacement for the performance, but the name has not yet been announced.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.

