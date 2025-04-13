The planned show by Die Fantastischen Vier in Cologne's LanXess Arena on Saturday, April 12, had to be canceled at short notice. The reason? Thomas D. is suffering from an acute back problem, which has led doctors to impose strict bed rest on him.
The cancellation of the surprise performance in front of 20,000 fans came unexpectedly. The band was due to perform as part of the Lidl Final4 Cup tournament, in which teams such as Kiel and the Rhein-Neckar Löwen were battling it out to win the cup. However, Thomas D.'s health problems put a spanner in the works for the cult band.
Manager comments on the situation
Natascha Nopper, the band's manager, explained to the newspaper "Bild" that Thomas D. was unable to travel from Hamburg to Cologne or perform due to his painful back. He is now at home recovering.